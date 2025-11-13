Shawmut Launches Shawmut Insights™: A Breakthrough Life Cycle Assessment System for Automotive Textiles

"For the first time, designers and engineers can explore how each material choice—down to the fiber source or lamination configuration—affects environmental performance." –Nicholas Hammond, Product Sustainability and Compliance Manager at Shawmut Post this

Turning Data into Design Decisions

"For the first time, designers and engineers can explore how each material choice—down to the fiber source or lamination configuration—affects environmental performance," said Nicholas Hammond, Product Sustainability and Compliance Manager at Shawmut. "Shawmut Insights™ was built for flexibility and granularity. It allows us to trace every material flow through our supply chain and pinpoint the exact drivers of environmental impact at each stage of a product's life cycle."

With precise, verified data, automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers can now measure and report Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from Shawmut products with greater confidence, supporting corporate sustainability disclosures and material selection decisions that align with evolving ESG requirements.

Validated to the Highest Standards

The Shawmut Insights™ system adheres to ISO 14040:2006 and ISO 14044:2006 standards and is aligned with the Product Category Rules (PCR) for Nonwoven Fabrics and Fabrics.

Impact Assessment outputs follow EPD EF 3.1 and include four measurements of Global Warming Potential (GWP), providing consistent and transparent reporting across all evaluated products.

To ensure full credibility, Shawmut's background model and comprehensive LCA report were reviewed by an independent U.S. sustainability consulting firm, verifying conformance with these standards.

Empowering OEMs to See the Full Carbon Picture

Reliable, product-specific LCA data has long been a challenge for the automotive sector, especially for custom textile variants not covered by published, standardized datasets. As a result, many Scope 3 calculations have relied on low-quality, spend-based emission factors.

"Until now, there hasn't been an easy way to capture accurate, variant-level environmental data for interior materials," said James Wyner, CEO of Shawmut Corporation. "With Shawmut Insights™, we're giving our partners the ability to design sustainability into every layer of the vehicle interior—linking environmental performance with material innovation."

Key Features of Shawmut Insights™

On-Demand Analysis – Real-time LCA modeling for custom automotive interior textiles, including warp knit headliner composites

Third-Party Reviewed – Shawmut Insights' conformance is verified to ISO 14040/44 standards and PCR for Nonwoven Fabrics and Fabrics

Actionable Sustainability Data – Enables automakers to quantify and reduce Scope 3 GHG emissions

Scenario Modeling – Evaluate trade-offs such as recycled vs. virgin content, sourcing region, or production method

Design Integration – Brings environmental impact data alongside cost and performance considerations early in development

Driving the Future of Sustainable Automotive Interiors

Shawmut Insights™ marks a significant milestone in Shawmut's ongoing mission to combine innovation, data transparency, and environmental responsibility. By delivering actionable, high-resolution environmental data, Shawmut is helping its automotive partners make smarter material choices, improve reporting precision, and accelerate progress toward carbon neutrality.

About Shawmut Corporation

Founded in 1916 and headquartered in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, Shawmut Corporation is a global leader in advanced materials, technical textiles, and engineered composites for the automotive, medical, military, and industrial markets. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, Shawmut is committed to delivering sustainable solutions that combine technical excellence with environmental responsibility.

Learn more at www.shawmutcorporation.com.

