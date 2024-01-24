Shawmut Redesigns RO-Flow™ High-Performance Reverse Osmosis Permeate Carrier Fabrics

RO-Flow fabrics can be delivered in both standard and custom configurations tailored to meet specific customer needs. Post this

Key Features of RO-Flow™ High-Performance Reverse Osmosis Permeate Carrier Fabrics:

1. Unmatched Channel Integrity: RO-Flow fabrics exhibit unparalleled channel integrity, ensuring strength and durability even under demanding conditions. This robustness results in a consistently high flow rate throughout an extended service life.

2. Optimized Construction for Superior Performance: RO-Flow fabrics feature an optimized construction with a thinner profile, enabling increased wraps around the membrane. The broader channels on RO-Flow Permeate Carriers deliver heightened fluid volume output and a more efficient flow rate compared to alternative fabrics.

3. Innovative Hybrid Tricot Design: The innovative tricot design offers flexibility for membrane customization while maintaining exceptional channel integrity. This design minimizes compression and flow loss over time, guaranteeing long-lasting and efficient performance.

4. Tailored Configurations for Diverse Applications: RO-Flow fabrics provide custom configurations to address the unique requirements of various applications, ensuring a precise fit for specialized needs.

5. Eco-Friendly Fusion: Our proprietary RO-Flow fabrics incorporate heat-treated bicomponent yarn, fusing fibers without the need for harsh chemicals or epoxy. This eco-friendly approach sets a new standard for safety and sustainability in water filtration.

6. Stringent Regulatory Compliance: RO-Flow Permeate Carrier Fabrics meet rigorous regulatory standards, being Federal Drug Administration (FDA) compliant and certified by the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) and KIWA. RO-Flow Fabrics comply with NSF testing requirements and undergo an annual NSF audit to certify our quality system for filtration manufacturing. This assures users of the highest quality and safety in water or other liquid filtration applications.

Shawmut remains committed to providing advanced solutions for a wide range of commercial, municipal, and industrial filtration applications, and the update and rebranding of RO-Flow™ Fabrics is a testament to our dedication to innovation and excellence in the field.

About Shawmut Corporation:

Founded in 1916, Shawmut Corporation is the world's leading provider of innovative, high-performance soft-material solutions. Shawmut is a global leader in advanced materials, textile manufacturing, and lamination process innovation across the automotive, medical, filtration, military, protective, and technical lamination solutions markets, and is the largest producer of laminated warp knit automotive headliner fabrics in the world.

The company provides custom-engineered materials such as performance textiles and coated and laminated composite fabrics for demanding applications. Shawmut is committed to process innovation, textile engineering expertise, and being a trusted supplier to its customers. Discovery, problem solving, and materials innovation are who we are as a company.

Shawmut employs over 600 employees worldwide in nine global manufacturing plants and six commercial offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Shawmut can be found online on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. To learn more, visit www.shawmutcorporation.com.

