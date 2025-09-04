Shawn Handley Joins SSi People As President, Bringing 28 Years of Industry Expertise

SSi People announces the appointment of Shawn Handley as President. Handley brings 28 years of industry expertise and will guide strategic growth, strengthen client partnerships, and expand the company's footprint.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SSi People, a leading technology and engineering staffing and consulting company, committed to a "People First" mission, announced the appointment of Shawn Handley as its new President effective September 8, 2025.
In this role, Handley will guide the company's strategic direction, further strengthening client partnerships, and lead initiatives that expand SSi People across various industries, including financial services, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, retail, utilities, oil & gas, and media/entertainment.
"We're delighted to welcome Shawn to SSi People," said Ron Seibert, CEO. "His philosophy reflects our 'People First' approach and our commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for both our clients and consultants. With Shawn leading, I'm confident in our ability to accelerate our growth while staying true to our mission."
Handley joins SSi People with over 28 years of experience in the IT staffing and consulting industry. Most recently, he served as the Chief Marketing Officer at Apex Systems, where he helped grow the company from $50M to $2.5B.
"I'm excited to join SSi People," said Shawn Handley, President. "The main pillars of the business, people-first and high-touch customer service, resonate with me. I look forward to working with our internal team, clients, and consultants to continue building on an already strong foundation."
