Shawn Handley Joins SSi People As President, Bringing 28 Years of Industry Expertise

SSi People announces the appointment of Shawn Handley as President. Handley brings 28 years of industry expertise and will guide strategic growth, strengthen client partnerships, and expand the company's footprint.

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SSi People, a leading technology and engineering staffing and consulting company, committed to a "People First" mission, announced the appointment of Shawn Handley as its new President effective September 8, 2025.

In this role, Handley will guide the company's strategic direction, further strengthening client partnerships, and lead initiatives that expand SSi People across various industries, including financial services, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, retail, utilities, oil & gas, and media/entertainment.