Shawn Wright Joins Direct Store Delivery Software Provider xkzero

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading Direct Store Delivery (DSD) and route delivery management software innovator xkzero has announced the addition of Shawn Wright as Senior Developer and Consultant. Wright brings over 25 years of software development experience in accounting/ERP software, DSD, and 3rd party integrations. He was instrumental in working with the CEO and upper management of a startup and building it into a competitive route management company in the DSD realm. His experience includes working directly with small and medium-sized businesses to assess their development needs and coordinate efforts from inception to final delivery. A primary responsibility included developing 3rd party integrations to various EDI, DEX, credit card processors, eCommerce, and over a dozen ERP and CRM systems.