Shawn Wright Joins Direct Store Delivery Software Provider xkzero

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading Direct Store Delivery (DSD) and route delivery management software innovator xkzero has announced the addition of Shawn Wright as Senior Developer and Consultant. Wright brings over 25 years of software development experience in accounting/ERP software, DSD, and 3rd party integrations. He was instrumental in working with the CEO and upper management of a startup and building it into a competitive route management company in the DSD realm. His experience includes working directly with small and medium-sized businesses to assess their development needs and coordinate efforts from inception to final delivery. A primary responsibility included developing 3rd party integrations to various EDI, DEX, credit card processors, eCommerce, and over a dozen ERP and CRM systems.
xkzero co-founder, Emre Karaca, said "We're excited to add Shawn to our dynamic XMC (xkzero Mobile Commerce) team. Shawn understands the complexities that businesses face in managing route deliveries and ensuring everything from WMS to final delivery and invoicing runs smoothly."
In his new role as Senior Developer and Consultant, Wright will be responsible for contributing to XMC's continued evolution as a leading software for companies with Delivery Distribution as a mission critical business process.
XMC unifies delivery-distribution, connecting the ERP with mobile delivery & sales activities: boosting sales, profits, customer and team satisfaction. It's designed to work out-of-the-box with leading ERP software systems Acumatica, Sage X3 and Sage 100.
Karaca added "We're entering a next level of growth for xkzero and XMC, and hiring Shawn is a key driver toward that endeavor."
