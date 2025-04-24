She Diaries Launches: Breaking the Silence Around Suicide Loss--and the Women Living Through It

"I chose to share my story in hopes that we can end the stigma and shame of mental illness," said Pace. "To let others know, no matter what, you are not—and will never be—alone." Post this

The first episode features Lorne Pace, who lost her husband, Jeff, in August 2023. One year later, she sat down with longtime friend and podcast creator Krista Gregg to reflect on the past 12 months—what it meant to parent through pain, to share the truth with her children, and to begin again.

"I chose to share my story in hopes that we can end the stigma and shame of mental illness," said Pace. "To let others know, no matter what, you are not—and will never be—alone."

Gregg, whose company has spent the last five years responding to families in crisis through crime and trauma cleanup, was inspired to create She Diaries after witnessing the silent struggles of those left behind. But it was the loss of Lorne's husband—and the deeply personal aftermath that followed—that brought the vision into focus. She launched Bright Sky House to help amplify stories like Lorne's and offer a platform for advocacy and awareness.

"Lorne is a dear friend, and her experience was the inspiration behind She Diaries," said Gregg. "This podcast was created to share the stories of women like Lorne, to raise awareness about the realities they face, and to build upon the support systems already in place. Our goal is to open the conversation around suicide loss, reduce stigma, and create more space for education, connection, and healing."

Upcoming episodes of She Diaries will feature powerful conversations with three women who are turning their personal tragedies into purpose.

Alexandra Wyman , podcast host and author of Forward to Joy, shares how she navigated the unexpected loss of her husband and now advocates for open dialogue around grief and healing.





, podcast host and author of Forward to Joy, shares how she navigated the unexpected loss of her husband and now advocates for open dialogue around grief and healing. Charlotte Maya , author of Sushi Tuesdays, offers a raw and reflective look at life after suicide loss, drawing from her experience as a widow and mother rebuilding life one Tuesday at a time.





, author of Sushi Tuesdays, offers a raw and reflective look at life after suicide loss, drawing from her experience as a widow and mother rebuilding life one Tuesday at a time. Loz Antonenko, professional speaker, lifestyle coach, and author of Get the F*ck Unstuck, brings her bold and honest voice to the conversation, exploring how physical transformation and mindset work helped her move through loss and reclaim her life.

Each guest brings a unique perspective—and a shared dedication to helping others find light on the other side of heartbreak.

The launch of She Diaries marks the first project from Bright Sky House, with more productions in development that explore untold stories of trauma, resilience, and recovery.

Listeners are encouraged to subscribe, share, and follow along. Those interested in supporting or partnering with Bright Sky House—whether through sponsorship, resource collaboration, or sharing their own stories—can learn more at www.BrightSkyHouse.com.

