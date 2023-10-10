She Did it!! Ultra Marathon Swimmer Sarah Thomas Completes Swim Across Lake Mead Swimming 47.5 Miles to Make Waves to Fight Cancer for Swim Across America

"Cancer treatments tested me in a way I never thought possible. Despite undergoing chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation therapy, I never gave up on my dream of doing a swim that most people thought was impossible." Sarah Thomas, marathon swimmer and breast cancer survivor. Tweet this

Sarah was accompanied by her support boat that included her husband Ryan Willis, who served as pilot, their friend Craig Lenning, who was crew chief, and her friend Celeste Jacroux, who was her official time-keeper.

Sarah adds the Lake Mead swim to a long list of record-breaking feats.

Sarah Thomas is the first person to complete a four-way crossing of the English Channel in 54 hours and 10 minutes in 2019. She did so one year after completing treatments for breast cancer!

is the first person to complete a four-way crossing of the English Channel in 54 hours and 10 minutes in 2019. She did so one year after completing treatments for breast cancer! She holds the world record for the longest continuous (unassisted, non-wetsuit) swim done in current-neutral conditions. That record-breaking swim covered 104.6 miles over 67 hours in Lake Champlain ( USA ) in August of 2017.

) in August of 2017. She is the first person to complete a two-way crossing of the North Channel in 21 hours and 46 minutes in 2022. The North Channel is the body of water bounded by Northern Ireland (to the west), Scotland (to the east), Isle of Man (to the south), and the Atlantic Ocean (to the north).

(to the west), (to the east), (to the south), and the Atlantic Ocean (to the north). She is the first person to complete a two-way swim of Lake Tahoe (lengthwise) in 2013. The swim is 42 miles and Sarah completed it in 22 hours and 30 minutes.

Though Sarah holds many records in open water swimming, in her words, she doesn't swim to "be the first." She swims large bodies of water because she loves seeing the beauty in each corner of the world.

"After my first visit to the Hoover Dam in February 2021, I knew I had to swim across Lake Mead," said Sarah. "Water levels in the lake are in danger of dropping so low that a swim may not always be possible across this beautiful and important body of water."

Sarah's swim across Lake Mead started in South Cove, where her favorite river, The Colorado, enters the lake. She then followed the lake 50 miles until she ran out of water at the Hoover Dam.

Sarah hopes to raise money for Swim Across America through her monumental swims.

"I was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in 2017 at the age of 35," said Sarah. "It was a terrifying time and we didn't know how much my treatments would impact my ability to swim in the future. Being able to partner with Swim Across America combines two of my passions: open water swimming and doing everything I can to fight cancer so that others won't have to go through what I went through."

Sarah has supported Swim Across America since 2018, when the inaugural Swim Across America - Denver swim was held in her home community. As a breast cancer survivor, she hopes to raise money for cancer research and bring hope and new treatment options to others.

"Cancer treatments tested me in a way I never thought possible," noted Sarah. "Despite undergoing chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation therapy, I never gave up on my dream of doing a swim that most people thought was impossible."

A year after completing treatments, she did the impossible - becoming the first person to complete a four-way crossing of the English Channel.

Swim Across America was founded in 1987 with its first open water event in Long Island Sound. Since that time, the nonprofit organization has raised more than $100 million to fight cancer. In its 36 years of "making waves to fight cancer," more than 100,000 swimmers and 150 Olympians have swum the circumference of the earth three times, uniting a movement to fight cancer that has created a groundswell of support spanning all generations. Today, more than 24 communities hold open water swims and charity pool swims each year, from Nantucket to under the Golden Gate Bridge, which support innovative cancer research, detection and patient programs.

Swim Across America's funding of clinical trials for patients helped contribute to four FDA approved life-saving immunotherapy cancer treatments: Yervoy, Opdivo, Tecentriq and Keytruda. In June of last year, a clinical trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering was published in The New England Journal of Medicine that showed a 100 percent success rate in treating patients in a phase 2 clinical trial for advanced rectal cancer with dostarlimab, an immunotherapy treatment produced by GlaxoSmithKline. The clinical trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering was funded by early-stage grant funding from Swim Across America. More than 60 scientific grants are funded each year and there are now ten dedicated Swim Across America Labs at major institutions including: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, John Hopkins Medicine Baltimore, Rush University Medical Center Chicago, Baylor Scott & White Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center in Dallas, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center New York, Infusion Center at Nantucket Cottage Hospital, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland and San Francisco, the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, The Swim Across America Pediatric Research Lab at Columbia University Medical Center New York, and at Meyer Cancer Center at Weill Cornell Medicine.

To follow Sarah's progress or support her cause, visit swimacrossamerica.org/sarahthomas.

Swim Across America, Inc. (SAA) is dedicated to raising money and awareness for cancer research, prevention and treatment through swimming-related events. With the help of hundreds of volunteers nationwide and past and current Olympians, Swim Across America is helping find a cure for cancer through athleticism, community outreach and direct service. To learn more visit swimacrossamerica.org or follow on Facebook @SwimAcrossAmerica or on Instagram or Twitter @SAASwim.

Media Contact

Jenifer Howard, Swim Across America, 1 203-273-4246, [email protected], http://www.swimacrossamerica.org

SOURCE Swim Across America