She Had A Very Difficult Start In Life, But God Was Present To Heal

MANOR, Texas, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Nancy Ann Taylor shares her testimony of both struggle and hope in Circumcision Of The Heart: A Healing Journey From Abuse, Rape, And Bi-Polar Disorder ($18.99, paperback, 9798868511974; $8.99, e-book, 9798868511981.
Taylor's early life was tainted by both physical and emotional abuse, rape and, eventually, a diagnosis of bi-polar disorder. It might seem that she was starting with too many disadvantages, but God never forgot about her. In this book, Taylor writes about how God intervened on her behalf, led her to Himself, and started to heal her many wounds.
"It is my prayer and desire that my life's story will help other women realize that there is healing after tragic experiences," said Taylor.
Nancy Ann Taylor grew up in Laurel, MS, then earned an Associate of Arts degree from Gulf Coast Bible College in Houston, TX, and studied Organizational Communications at St. Edwards University in Austin, TX. She enjoys biking, hiking, reading, journaling, and watching movies. Taylor is a devoted believer in her Lord Jesus Christ and serves in her local church in Manor, TX, where she resides alongside her loving husband.
