She Lived As A Lesbian And Male Impersonator Until She Saw God's Plans For Her Life

"My deliverance and healing inspired me to write my book. God did it for me. I know He can do it for someone else," said Passmore.

Miriam Passmore was delivered from the lesbian lifestyle almost 30 years ago. Since then, she has attended seminary and been licensed and ordained. She has appeared on The 700 Club, an affiliate of TBN, Atlanta 57, and several magazines, local radio and Christian stations. She serves as a shepherd and evangelist.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Confirmation Of A Divine Call is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

