She Raised Three Children Alone While A Crook Siphoned Away Her Late Husband's Benefits

Xulon Press presents the true story of a decades-long battle for VA benefits.
MACON, Ga., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author E. Denise Caldon Sorkness shares how she struggled for her VA Widow's Benefits for 27 years in "Stall, Deny And Hope They Die": The VA's Unwritten Policy($25.49, paperback, 9798868517143; $9.99, e-book, 9798868517150.
Sorkness' husband passed away in 1996. He had been father to their three children, and a Vietnam Navy Seabee, and he died due to exposure to Agent Orange. Sorkness applied for VA Widow's Benefits, and learned that hers were being paid to someone else, who received them by applying with fraudulent paperwork. Despite her perseverance, pleas, and completion of mountains of paperwork, this continued for the following 27 years before she finally won her VA Legacy Appeal in 2024.
"I pray our story will encourage all Americans to live each day remembering…through relentless faith, love and perseverance, your family, just like ours today, will know the impossible dream is, indeed, possible," said Sorkness.
E. Denise Caldon Sorkness is a veteran's widow and military mom who served for over 20 years in higher education administration at Middle George State University, University of North Carolina, and Mercer University. Sorkness holds an associate degree in criminal justice, is a former real estate broker, and co-invented a toy called the "Wonder Gym" with her late husband in 1982.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. "Stall, Deny, And Hope They Die" is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
