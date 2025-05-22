She Raised Three Children Alone While A Crook Siphoned Away Her Late Husband's Benefits

"I pray our story will encourage all Americans to live each day remembering…through relentless faith, love and perseverance, your family, just like ours today, will know the impossible dream is, indeed, possible" Post this

"I pray our story will encourage all Americans to live each day remembering…through relentless faith, love and perseverance, your family, just like ours today, will know the impossible dream is, indeed, possible," said Sorkness.

E. Denise Caldon Sorkness is a veteran's widow and military mom who served for over 20 years in higher education administration at Middle George State University, University of North Carolina, and Mercer University. Sorkness holds an associate degree in criminal justice, is a former real estate broker, and co-invented a toy called the "Wonder Gym" with her late husband in 1982.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. "Stall, Deny, And Hope They Die" is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

E. Denise Caldon Sorkness, Salem Author Services, 478.731.5576, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press