She Started Over, But The Drama Of Her Past Had Not Forgotten Her

Xulon Press presents an original work of Christian fiction.
BROWNS MILLS, N.J., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Valorie Adelia Scott recounts a mysterious coming of age story called Duet A Novel ($17.99, paperback, 9781662878459; $8.99, e-book, 9781662878466).
Laci wanted a fresh beginning after leaving her home and unsavory family life in Georgia, so she got a job waiting tables at a diner in New Jersey, along with a room at a local boarding house. She gains new friends, a stronger faith, and even a potential romance and everything seems to be looking up. However, her former difficulties refuse be forgotten so easily.
"I am convinced I was born with the gift of illustrating and writing, but it lay dormant - collecting data - until I was old enough to express my thoughts with a crayon," said Scott.
Valorie Adelia Scott is a freelance editor and writing coach with a double-major Bachelor's degree in English and Sociology from Ashford University and a Master's degree in English-Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University. Scott also worked as a nurse while raising her children, and previously published the novel entitled Faith to Faith.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Duet A Novel is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
VALORIE ADELIA SCOTT, Salem Author Services, 609-456-7344, [email protected], valorieadeliascott.com
SOURCE Xulon Press
Share this article