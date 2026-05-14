She Wanted the Perfect Trip. One Call to Haute Retreats Did It.

"Every woman on that trip left feeling renewed from head to toe. If there were ten stars to give, they'd get eleven." Post this

Private yoga at sunrise. A sound bath that moved guests to tears. Spa days, beach walks, laughter-filled dinners. A cooking class led by a chef who, as the guest put it, "didn't just feed them — he moved them." Every element personalised. Every detail anticipated. The villa team, coordinated end-to-end by Haute Retreats founder Sabrina Piccinin, executed a week that left every guest "renewed from head to toe."

"Every woman on that trip left feeling renewed from head to toe. If there were ten stars to give, they'd get eleven."

The Window That Opens in May

That booking happened at short notice. So do more than people realise.

Haute Retreats — awarded Best Ultra-Luxury Villa Rental & Concierge Services in the World at the 2026 Luxury Lifestyle Awards and nominated for the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards — maintains direct relationships with private estate owners across Tuscany, the Amalfi Coast, Mykonos, Provence, Turks & Caicos, the Dominican Republic, and the Riviera Maya. When availability opens, Haute Retreats knows before any platform does. And its clients hear about it first.

Right now, in the second week of May, a carefully selected number of premium properties remain available for confirmed summer 2026 dates — including luxury villas in Italy and private estates across USA and the Caribbean. Not compromises. Not second choices. Properties that meet the same standard as every estate in the Haute Retreats portfolio: personally vetted, fully staffed on request, and chosen for how they feel, not merely how they photograph.

The Human Difference

What separates a Haute Retreats booking from any other is not the portfolio. It is the process.

There are no algorithms here. No automated replies. Every enquiry begins with a real conversation — with Sabrina and her team — and ends only when the guest's expectations have been understood, matched, and exceeded. It is the same approach that earned a guest in Tuscany a surprise birthday dinner with a string quartet and local wine pairings that nobody asked for but everyone remembered. The same approach that guided a group of 20 through an entire week in the Dominican Republic without a single logistical concern. The same approach that found a Lake Como villa for a 40th birthday when every other agency had said it was impossible.

"I felt I had a whole team working for me, looking out for me, thinking ahead for what I might need or want — and feeling all the while like we had become good friends."

For Summer 2026: The Decision Is Now

The guests who secure the finest private estates this summer will not be the ones who planned earliest. They will be the ones who moved decisively when the window opened.

That window is open now.

View available estates for summer 2026 or contact the Haute Retreats team directly. Availability is confirmed on a first-secured basis — the timeline between enquiry and confirmation is short by design.

[email protected] | +39 333 206 5514

About Haute Retreats Founded by Sabrina Piccinin, Haute Retreats is a specialist luxury villa rental agency with a curated portfolio of ultra-premium private estates across Europe, the Caribbean, and beyond. Named Best Ultra-Luxury Villa Rental & Concierge Services in the World (Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2026) and nominated for the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards. Every booking is personal. Every stay is exceptional.

Media Contact

Angelica Crudo, Haute Retreats, 1 3054321731, [email protected], HauteRetreats.com

SOURCE Haute Retreats