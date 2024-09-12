She Wasn't Looking For Excitement, But It Found Her Anyway

Xulon Press presents an original work of contemporary Christian fiction.
UNION CITY, Ind., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Sarah Davison invites readers to help solve the mystery in Whispers of Trust($16.49, paperback, 9798868502965; $7.99, e-book, 9798868502972).
Emery was surprised when she learned that her uncle passed away and left his estate to her. She barely knew him, and she definitely wasn't the kind of girl who ran off seeking adventure. Adventure is exactly what she finds, however, as she attempts to straighten out her uncle's affairs and discovers that someone is out to steal his business, and she has to determine who to trust.
"My mother encouraged me to try writing a book, and it soon became an avenue God used to draw me closer to Him…. I want others who have similar struggles to realize they are not alone, and there is One who is always with us," said Davison.
Sarah Davison is a lover of all things books and chocolate. An elementary school teacher by day, she becomes a writer at night, creating compelling stories that come to life. In her free time, she enjoys watching the Hallmark channel, re-watching old westerns, and participating in Jeopardy! trivia. Davidson resides in Indiana with her family and her dog, Callie.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Whispers of Trust is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
