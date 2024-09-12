She Wasn't Looking For Excitement, But It Found Her Anyway

"My mother encouraged me to try writing a book, and it soon became an avenue God used to draw me closer to Him…. I want others who have similar struggles to realize they are not alone, and there is One who is always with us" Post this

"My mother encouraged me to try writing a book, and it soon became an avenue God used to draw me closer to Him…. I want others who have similar struggles to realize they are not alone, and there is One who is always with us," said Davison.

Sarah Davison is a lover of all things books and chocolate. An elementary school teacher by day, she becomes a writer at night, creating compelling stories that come to life. In her free time, she enjoys watching the Hallmark channel, re-watching old westerns, and participating in Jeopardy! trivia. Davidson resides in Indiana with her family and her dog, Callie.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Whispers of Trust is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

