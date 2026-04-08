Shea Homes® Announces Grand Opening of Huntersville Community, Amara Run

Shea Homes announces new Huntersville community, Amara Run, and invites the Charlotte area to learn more at Grand Opening events

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Charlotte area welcomes its latest Shea Homes community, Amara Run, which will open April 2026. With homes starting from the low $700s, Shea Homes continues to bring sophisticated craftsmanship and exceptional homeowner experience to the Carolinas. Amara Run will feature six thoughtfully designed floor plans including customer-favorites, The Barkley and The Willow — 2025 Award Winner for Architectural Design. These spacious homes will range from 2,420-3,816 square feet with 3-5 bedrooms and 2.5-4.5 baths. Offering full brick elevations, ranch and primary down plans, these homes are designed with you in mind to enrich life's most meaningful moments.

The community offers reimagined amenities curated to evoke lasting memories for you and your family— featuring cornhole, an outdoor pavilion, putting green, and a dog park. Keeping your home life at the center, Amara Run is situated on the corner of suburban living and metropolitan vibrancy, offering the best of both worlds. This Huntersville community is nestled on the outskirts of Uptown Charlotte, less than 15 miles from the city while providing easy access to I-485, I-77 and the Lake Norman region. With local attractions like Birkdale Village, the Charlotte Motor Speedway, The Latta Nature Preserve, and the Carolina Raptor Center all within an 11-mile radius or less, Amara Run is where your next adventure begins! For more information on Amara Run, visit our website, join our interest list or contact a Community Representative at 704-742-2332.

Shea Homes invites the Charlotte community to celebrate the Amara Run Grand Opening at one of our three Grand Opening Events on Saturday, April 18th, April 25th, and May 2nd. Enjoy light refreshments, tour the fully furnished model home, and speak to a Community Representative to learn more about our functional floor plans, available homesites, or Quick Move-In Homes. Discover how Shea's thoughtfully designed spaces can best fit your needs and enhance your lifestyle at one of Amara Run's Grand Opening Events!

"About Shea Homes®

Shea Homes is one of the largest private homebuilders in the nation. Since its founding in 1968, Shea Homes has built more than 115,000 homes. Over the past several years, Shea Homes has been recognized as a leader in customer satisfaction with a reputation for design, quality and customer service. Shea Homes builds new homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Idaho, Virginia and Texas. For more information about Shea Homes and its communities, please visit SheaHomes.com."

Sales: Shea Communities Marketing Company (NC #C25840), (SC #24982); Construction: SHALC GC, INC. (NC #75061), SH South Carolina, Inc. (SC #CLG.125141). This is not an offer of real estate for sale, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, to residents of any state or province in which registration and other legal requirements have not been fulfilled. Pricing does not include options, elevation, or lot premiums, effective date of publication and subject to change without notice. All square footages and measurements are approximate and subject to change without notice. Trademarks are property of their respective owners. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Media Contact

Kate Watts, Shea Homes, 1 704-812-9018, [email protected]

SOURCE Shea Homes