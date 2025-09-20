Shea Homes San Diego Named Builder of the Year at 2025 Building Industry Association Awards

"This honor reflects both their leadership in our region and the trust they have earned throughout the homebuilding community," said Lori Holt Pfeiler, president and CEO of the Building Industry Association of San Diego. Post this

"Shea Homes San Diego exemplifies what it means to be Builder of the Year," said Lori Holt Pfeiler, president and CEO of the Building Industry Association of San Diego. "They are not only active supporters of our industry, but also a company recognized nationwide for building with integrity and a deep commitment to their homeowners. This honor reflects both their leadership in our region and the trust they have earned throughout the homebuilding community."

In addition to its top awards, Shea Homes was recognized across several categories:

"Being named Builder of the Year reflects the dedication and collaboration of our entire team, from design and construction to sales and customer care," said Paul Barnes, president of Shea Homes San Diego. "We're building communities, not just homes, and it's incredibly rewarding to see our work acknowledged by the industry."

About Shea Homes

Shea Homes is the largest privately held homebuilder in the United States. The San Diego division, founded in 1985, is actively building new neighborhoods in San Marcos, Encinitas, Chula Vista, Vista, Solana Beach, Oceanside, and the City of San Diego. Long recognized for architectural innovation, Shea Homes San Diego also leads industry-forward initiatives such as the SheaConnect® smart home platform and Pure Living® health and wellness programs. For more information, visit www.sheahomes.com.

Media Contact

Jan Percival, Scribe Communications for Shea Homes San Diego, 1 8584144715, [email protected], www.sheahomes.com

SOURCE Shea Homes San Diego