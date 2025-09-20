Shea Homes San Diego Named Builder of the Year at 2025 Building Industry Association Awards

Shea Homes San Diego wins recognition as San Diego's 2025 Builder of the Year and for Community of the Year for an attached neighborhood
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shea Homes San Diego was recognized as Builder of the Year at the 2025 Building Industry Association of San Diego's Icon Awards, held Saturday, September 13. The annual program honors excellence in homebuilding, with awards spanning architecture, marketing, customer service, and community development.
One of Shea's newest neighborhoods, Amplitude at the Hill District at North City, also earned top honors as Attached Community of the Year. Featuring distinctive architecture and open floor plans, Amplitude offers three-story townhomes ranging from 1,504 to 1,895 square feet. It is one of six distinctive neighborhoods within The Hill District at North City, a new 40-acre master-planned community in San Marcos.
"Shea Homes San Diego exemplifies what it means to be Builder of the Year," said Lori Holt Pfeiler, president and CEO of the Building Industry Association of San Diego. "They are not only active supporters of our industry, but also a company recognized nationwide for building with integrity and a deep commitment to their homeowners. This honor reflects both their leadership in our region and the trust they have earned throughout the homebuilding community."
In addition to its top awards, Shea Homes was recognized across several categories:
- Marketing Professional of the Year: Sophia Stamos
- Customer Service Provider of the Year (Finalist): Tammy Beckelhimer
- Best Landscape Design: Revel
- Best Interior Merchandising: Revel Plan 3
- Best Architectural Design: Fox Point Farms Flats
- Best Website for a Community: The Hill District at North City
"Being named Builder of the Year reflects the dedication and collaboration of our entire team, from design and construction to sales and customer care," said Paul Barnes, president of Shea Homes San Diego. "We're building communities, not just homes, and it's incredibly rewarding to see our work acknowledged by the industry."
About Shea Homes
Shea Homes is the largest privately held homebuilder in the United States. The San Diego division, founded in 1985, is actively building new neighborhoods in San Marcos, Encinitas, Chula Vista, Vista, Solana Beach, Oceanside, and the City of San Diego. Long recognized for architectural innovation, Shea Homes San Diego also leads industry-forward initiatives such as the SheaConnect® smart home platform and Pure Living® health and wellness programs. For more information, visit www.sheahomes.com.
Media Contact
Jan Percival, Scribe Communications for Shea Homes San Diego, 1 8584144715, [email protected], www.sheahomes.com
SOURCE Shea Homes San Diego
Share this article