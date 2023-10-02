Shea Physical Therapy is Thrilled to Announce the Opening of a New Clinic in Corpus Christi

Local Physical Therapy Group Offers Sports, Orthopedic and Manual Physical Therapy for Corpus Christi Residents
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shea Physical Therapy (Shea PT) is pleased to announce their newest clinic has opened today in Corpus Christi located at 522 Texan Trail, Suite B. The clinic is Shea PT's 2nd location.
Thomas Houck, PT, DPT, will serve as the Clinic Director for Corpus Christi East (Texan Trail).
Shea PT specializes in providing exceptional physical therapy through a combination of evidence-based practice, care excellence, and clinical excellence. Services offered from the Corpus Christi East (Texan Trail) clinic will include orthopedic physical therapy, vestibular treatment, injury prevention, chronic pain management and treatment, sports medicine, workplace injuries and more.
"I am excited to be opening this new location in Corpus Christi and to be a part of the Shea PT team," says Houck. "This clinic is a great opportunity for us to meet the needs of our patients and offer excellent customer service/care to the Corpus Christi community. I look forward to helping the community work to achieve their optimal level of function."
For more information about the new Corpus Christi East (Texan Trail) clinic and a full list of Shea PT's services and offerings, please visit sheaphysicaltherapy.com. To book an appointment with Thomas, please call 361-260-6420.
About Shea Physical Therapy: Shea Physical Therapy (Shea PT) is a Texas-based, private physical therapy practice group. As a proud member of the Confluent Health family, Shea PT positively impacts patients' lives by delivering the best care and results through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies, and an approach that treats patients like family. For more information, visit sheaphysicaltherapy.com.
Media Contact
Betsy Appleton, Confluent Health, 502-536-4584, [email protected], www.goconfluent.com
SOURCE Confluent Health
Share this article