Shearwater Health Achieves HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-year Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

"Shearwater Health earned its first certified status by HITRUST for information security in 2017 and has successfully maintained this achievement every year since," said Tom Kendrot, chief executive officer for Shearwater Health. "This globally recognized certification serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest levels of security, compliance, and integrity and reinforces our position as a trusted partner in data security and privacy."

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations at HITRUST. "HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates Shearwater Health is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management."

About Shearwater Health

Shearwater Health provides teams of remote and onsite clinicians that expand the size and impact of clinical teams so that clients can focus on internal teams practicing at the peak of their license. From bedside to back-office, there are over 5,000 Shearwater clinicians solving medical and administrative problems every hour of every day all over the world. Shearwater combines clinical expertise with Six Sigma process excellence and RPA technology to improve healthcare outcomes. For more information, please visit https://shearwaterhealth.com/ or on LinkedIn.

