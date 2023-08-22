Shearwater Health Named a Leader in Clinical and Care Management Operations

"We are honored to have a prestigious organization like Everest Group recognize Shearwater's leadership in supporting and developing clinical resources through our academies and various other talent development strategies." Tom Kendrot Tweet this

A diverse talent pool and continued investment in talent,





A curated delivery model that enables ready availability of healthcare professionals including Philippines and US Registered Nurses across various settings and ensures quick ramp-up according to clients' requirements and systems,





and US Registered Nurses across various settings and ensures quick ramp-up according to clients' requirements and systems, And the ability to serve a variety of CCM enterprises with end-to-end coverage of the market from care coordination to quality improvement services.

The PEAK Matrix is a proprietary framework for assessing the relative market success and overall capability of service providers based on performance, experiences, ability, and knowledge. Each service provider is comparatively assessed on two dimensions: market success and delivery capabilities. Market success is measured by revenue, number of clients and year-over-year growth. Delivery capability is measured by scale of operations, scope, technology and innovation, delivery footprint and buyer satisfaction. The PEAK Matrix assessment process also includes provider customer reference interviews – a critical step which some other research firms exclude.

The marketplace is observing a paradigm shift to value-based frameworks with the triple aim of providing better care for individuals, better health for populations, at a lower cost. As a result, enterprise innovation in care delivery models is increasingly becoming a source of competitive differentiation. "Service provider collaboration can help better achieve this differentiation," said Abhishek AK, vice president at Everest Group. "Shearwater Health's vast clinical talent pool, flexible delivery models, and partnerships with healthcare technology vendors have enabled it to be positioned as a Leader in Everest Group's Clinical and Care Management Operations – Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023."

"Being named a Leader in Everest Group's Clinical and Care Management Operations – Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment is a testament to Shearwater's commitment to educating a global nursing workforce to address worldwide nursing shortages," said Tom Kendrot, chief executive officer of Shearwater Health. "Our team of onsite and remote clinicians enables our clients to focus on their internal teams practicing at the peak of their license. We are honored to have a prestigious organization like Everest Group recognize Shearwater's leadership in supporting and developing clinical resources through our academies and various other talent development strategies."

About Shearwater Health

Shearwater Health provides teams of remote and onsite clinicians that expand the size and impact of clinical teams so that clients can focus on internal teams practicing at the peak of their license. From bedside to back-office, there are over 4,000 Shearwater clinicians solving medical and administrative problems every hour of every day all over the world. Shearwater combines clinical expertise with Six Sigma process excellence and RPA technology to improve healthcare outcomes. For more information, please visit http://www.shearwaterhealth.com.

Media Contact

Heather Rivenburg, Punching Nun Group, 1 703-216-3893, [email protected], https://punchingnungroup.com/

SOURCE Shearwater Health