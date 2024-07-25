Shearwater Health Once Again Earns URAC Accreditation in Workers' Compensation and Health Utilization Management

"We are extremely proud to have once again received URAC accreditation, which validates our ongoing status as an outcomes-driven healthcare organization committed to achieving the highest standards of care and quality." Khristine Olghin Post this

"We offer our congratulations to Shearwater Health for achieving URAC accreditation for Workers' Compensation Utilization Management and Health Utilization Management: Pre-Review Screening + Initial Clinical Review. Earning this accreditation shows excellence in the ever-shifting landscape of healthcare operations, including in consumer protection, risk management, and performance measurement. URAC accreditation reflects an organization's commitment to operating at the high standards in the industry," said URAC president and chief executive officer, Shawn Griffin, MD.

"We are extremely proud to have once again received URAC accreditation, which validates our ongoing status as an outcomes-driven healthcare organization committed to achieving the highest standards of care and quality," said Khristine Olghin, RN, BSN, CCM, chief nursing officer, Shearwater Health. "Our purpose in the healthcare ecosystem is to ensure the delivery of high-quality services that are effective, efficient, and adhere to evidence-based standards. These services help ensure consumers receive the right care, at the right time, and at the right place promptly."

Shearwater's URAC accreditation is effective from August 1, 2024, to April 1, 2027, and the certification is effective until August 1, 2027.

Shearwater Health provides teams of remote and onsite clinicians that expand the size and impact of clinical teams so that clients can focus on internal teams practicing at the peak of their license. From bedside to back-office, over 5,000 Shearwater clinicians are solving medical and administrative problems every hour of every day all over the world. Shearwater combines clinical expertise with Six Sigma process excellence and RPA technology to improve healthcare outcomes. For more information, please visit https://shearwaterhealth.com/ or on LinkedIn.

URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The nonprofit's portfolio of accreditation and certification programs spans the health care industry, addressing health equity, workplace mental health, health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices, and more. URAC accreditation has been a symbol of excellence for nearly 35 years for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability. www.urac.org

Kennedy Copeland, Shearwater Health, 1 (614) 314-5663, [email protected], https://shearwaterhealth.com/

SOURCE Shearwater Health