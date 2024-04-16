Shearwater Health Recognized as an Alliance Certified Ethical Recruiter

"Shearwater Health is incredibly proud to have been named a Certified Ethical Recruitment Firm by the Alliance for Ethical International Recruitment Practices." Tom Kendrot Post this

The Alliance Certification Seal distinguishes Certified Ethical Recruiters (CERs) as organizations committed to ethical international recruitment practices and voluntary oversight by the Alliance, setting them apart from other staffing agencies in the market. The Alliance also provides a list of CERs as a resource for employers and foreign-educated health professionals looking to work with reputable recruitment organizations. CERs have established that they are in compliance with the standards set forth in the Alliance Health Care Code for Ethical International Recruitment and Employment Practices by completing a rigorous application process and submitting their recruitment practices for additional oversight by the Alliance. Shearwater's application process to become a CER began in June 2023—with a review of the company's policies by the Alliance and a survey of over 1000 Shearwater nurses—and was finalized in March 2024, with Shearwater Health now being accredited as an Alliance Certified Ethical Recruiter.

"Shearwater Health is incredibly proud to have been named a Certified Ethical Recruitment Firm by the Alliance for Ethical International Recruitment Practices," said Tom Kendrot, chief executive officer, Shearwater Health. "Our goal is to elevate the nursing profession globally, and this achievement demonstrates our commitment to recruiting and employing internationally, educated nurses in the United States in adherence with the highest ethical standards and in line with our core values."

About Shearwater Health

Shearwater Health provides teams of remote and onsite clinicians that expand the size and impact of clinical teams so that clients can focus on internal teams practicing at the peak of their license. From bedside to back-office, there are over 5,000 Shearwater clinicians solving medical and administrative problems every hour of every day all over the world. Shearwater combines clinical expertise with Six Sigma process excellence and RPA technology to improve healthcare outcomes. For more information, please visit www.shearwaterhealth.com.

About CGFNS International, Inc.

Founded in 1977 and based in Philadelphia, CGFNS International is an immigration-neutral not-for-profit organization proudly serving as the world's largest credentials evaluation organization for the nursing and allied health professions. CGFNS International is an NGO in Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and is a member of the Conference of NGOs in Consultative Relationship with the United Nations (CoNGO). For more information, please visit https://www.cgfns.org/.

