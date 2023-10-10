Shearwater Health Welcomes New CHRO to the Executive Team

"Jen brings extensive experience in HR management, driving transformational change with a significant focus on building effective HR programs." Tom Kendrot Tweet this

Nashville-based Shearwater Health has trained and augmented care teams with remote and onsite clinicians since 1973, reducing the strain on the healthcare system. With a global workforce of more than 5,000 expertly trained, clinical resources supported by innovative technology and Six Sigma process excellence, Shearwater Health offers both remote and onsite clinical expertise that can be deployed rapidly and securely. The organization recruits and trains nurses in skills such as utilization management, care management, patient care, and revenue cycle and supports their careers through education including the US Nursing Licensure Exam.

"Jen brings extensive experience in HR management, driving transformational change with a significant focus on building effective HR programs," said Tom Kendrot, chief executive officer of Shearwater Health. "Our continued impact addressing worldwide nursing shortages depends on attracting and retaining the best talent, both in the US and overseas. We are thrilled to welcome a leader like Jen to the team."

About Shearwater Health

Shearwater Health provides teams of remote and onsite clinicians that expand the size and impact of clinical teams so that clients can focus on internal teams practicing at the peak of their license. From bedside to back-office, there are over 5,000 Shearwater clinicians solving medical and administrative problems every hour of every day all over the world. Shearwater combines clinical expertise with Six Sigma process excellence and RPA technology to improve healthcare outcomes. For more information, please visit https://shearwaterhealth.com/ or on Linked In.

Media Contact

Heather Rivenburg, Punching Nun Group, 1 703-216-3893, [email protected], https://punchingnungroup.com/

SOURCE Shearwater Health