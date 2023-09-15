Shearwater Health Welcomes New Senior Vice President, Provider Vertical

"Dr. Rahadwa's significant experience and leadership within the provider market will be a valuable addition to the Shearwater team, allowing us to help reshape how nurses and clinicians are deployed within the healthcare space to achieve productivity and efficiency." Tom Kendrot Tweet this

"We are thrilled that Dr. Rahadwa is joining the Shearwater team while the severity of the global nursing shortage continues," said Tom Kendrot, chief executive officer, Shearwater Health. "Dr. Rahadwa's significant experience and leadership within the provider market will be a valuable addition to the Shearwater team, allowing us to help reshape how nurses and clinicians are deployed within the healthcare space to achieve productivity and efficiency."

Nashville-based Shearwater Health has trained and augmented care teams with remote and onsite clinicians since 1973, reducing the strain on the healthcare system. With a global workforce of more than 4,000 expertly trained, clinical resources supported by innovative technology and Six Sigma process excellence, Shearwater Health offers both remote and onsite clinical expertise that can be deployed rapidly and securely. The organization recruits and trains nurses in skills such as utilization management, care management, patient care, and revenue cycle and supports their careers through education including the US Nursing Licensure Exam.

Dr. Rahadwa echoed this sentiment, expressing her gratitude and excitement to join the Shearwater family. "I am truly honored and delighted to join Shearwater Health, a company renowned for its dedication to quality and innovation in the healthcare space. I look forward to working closely with Tom and other visionary leaders along with the amazing team towards improving healthcare outcomes, further propelling the organization to new heights!"

As Shearwater Health continues to carve out its place as a leader in the healthcare industry, the inclusion of Dr. Rahadwa is a testament to the company's commitment to attracting the best talent to serve its mission.

The team at Shearwater Health warmly welcomes Dr. Rahadwa and is eager to witness the transformative contributions she is bound to make in her new role.

About Shearwater Health

Shearwater Health provides teams of remote and onsite clinicians that expand the size and impact of clinical teams so that clients can focus on internal teams practicing at the peak of their license. From bedside to back-office, there are over 4,000 Shearwater clinicians solving medical and administrative problems every hour of every day all over the world. Shearwater combines clinical expertise with Six Sigma process excellence and RPA technology to improve healthcare outcomes. For more information, please visit https://shearwaterhealth.com/ or on Linked In

