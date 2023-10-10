Sheehy Volkswagen of Hagerstown Now Houses the New 2024 Volkswagen Taos

Customers in Hagerstown, Maryland, can now get the 2024 Volkswagen Taos at Sheehy Volkswagen of Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sheehy Volkswagen of Hagerstown is excited to announce the arrival of the highly anticipated 2024 Volkswagen Taos at our dealership. This latest addition to the Volkswagen lineup promises to redefine the compact SUV segment with its impressive performance, cutting-edge technology, and stylish design.

The 2024 Volkswagen Taos embodies the perfect blend of style and substance, offering Hagerstown residents a versatile and dynamic driving experience. Boasting a sleek exterior design that exudes confidence, the Taos makes a bold statement on the road. Its compact size makes it perfect for urban adventures, while its spacious interior guarantees comfort for drivers and passengers alike.

Under the hood, the 2024 Taos is equipped with a powerful 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers up to 158 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. While the front-wheel drive models come with an eight-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive variants feature a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

In terms of technology, the 2024 Taos is a marvel of innovation. The advanced 6.5-inch infotainment touchscreen system has a user-friendly interface that offers swift connectivity with smartphones and other devices. The Taos is also equipped with the latest safety features, making it a reliable choice for families and individuals alike.

Sheehy Volkswagen of Hagerstown is a leading Volkswagen dealership serving the Hagerstown community and beyond. Committed to providing exceptional customer service, Sheehy Volkswagen of Hagerstown offers a wide range of new and pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles, along with expert automotive service and genuine parts. Sheehy Volkswagen of Hagerstown invites all interested customers to visit their dealership at 10310 Auto Place in Hagerstown, Maryland, and experience the 2024 Volkswagen Taos firsthand. For more information about the new Taos or to schedule a test drive, drivers can contact Sheehy Volkswagen of Hagerstown at 301-396-7673.

Media Contact

Beau Summers, Sheehy Volkswagen of Hagerstown, 844-773-3214, [email protected], https://www.sheehyvwhagerstown.com/

SOURCE Sheehy Volkswagen of Hagerstown