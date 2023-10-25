Sheehy Volkswagen of Springfield Announces the Arrival of the New 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV

Car buyers in Springfield, Virginia, can now get exciting deals on the new 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan at Sheehy Volkswagen of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Va., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sheehy Volkswagen of Springfield is delighted to offer the highly anticipated 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan at their dealership in Springfield, Virginia. As a leading Volkswagen dealership, Sheehy Volkswagen of Springfield takes pride in introducing the latest addition to the Volkswagen lineup, providing customers with an exceptional driving experience that combines performance, style, and advanced technology.

The 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan is a testament to the brand's commitment to delivering a powerful and dynamic driving experience. This SUV boasts a robust powertrain featuring a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. Volkswagen has paired this engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive.

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the 2024 Tiguan keeps the drivers connected, informed, and entertained on the road. The infotainment system features a user-friendly interface with a responsive touchscreen, providing access to navigation, music, and connectivity options. Advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist, contribute to a safer driving experience for both the driver and passengers.

The 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan showcases a refreshed and modern design that captures attention on the road. With its bold lines, distinctive grille, and sleek LED lighting, the Tiguan exudes sophistication and style. The interior is thoughtfully designed, offering a comfortable and spacious cabin that enhances the overall driving experience.

Sheehy Volkswagen of Springfield is a part of the Sheehy Auto Stores network, a trusted name in the automotive industry. Committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience, Sheehy Volkswagen of Springfield offers a comprehensive range of Volkswagen vehicles, professional service, and a customer-focused approach. Interested customers can now visit their dealership at 6601 Backlick Road, Springfield, Virginia 22150, or reach their team at 703-451-2380 to learn more about the new Tiguan.

