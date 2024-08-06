Sheetz to Join AllCampus's Expanding Employer Partner Network

"With AllCampus by our side, we eagerly anticipate providing our team with invaluable access to their education benefits and empowering them to pursue their educational aspirations and further their professional growth," said Sheetz Executive Vice President of People and Culture Stephanie Doliveira. Post this

"We're thrilled to partner with a forward-thinking client like Sheetz, who truly understands the transformative power of education benefits," said Jeremy Walsh, EVP of AllCampus' Workplace Division. "Their commitment to investing in employees' growth aligns perfectly with our mission to expand access to higher education and professional development. Together, we look forward to empowering their workforce with valuable opportunities for learning and advancement."

For several years, Sheetz has invested in education benefits, recognizing the significance of nurturing talent from within its organization. With over 90% of promotions stemming from internal talent, Sheetz's move to partner with AllCampus reflects its ongoing commitment to internal mobility and employee development and growth through education.

"We are excited to embark on this partnership with AllCampus," said Sheetz Executive Vice President of People and Culture Stephanie Doliveira. "Their dedication to making higher education more affordable and accessible aligns seamlessly with our commitment to fostering growth and development within our organization. With AllCampus by our side, we eagerly anticipate providing our team with invaluable access to their education benefits and empowering them to pursue their educational aspirations and further their professional growth."

To learn more about the AllCampus Workplace Platform and the degree and certificate programs offered through the platform, please visit: https://allcampus.org/.

For more information about AllCampus and its employer partnerships, please visit: https://corporatepartnerships.allcampus.org/.

About AllCampus

With a mission to make higher education more affordable, accessible, and equitable for all students, AllCampus is a leading higher education services provider that helps universities evolve their academic programs and exceed the dynamic expectations of students. Universities and employers trust AllCampus to build lasting partnerships that bring high-value education to over 20 million working professionals. AllCampus is a company of lifelong learners, quantitative data geeks and creative thinkers looking to make a difference through education. To learn more, follow AllCampus on LinkedIn or visit allcampus.com.

About Sheetz, Inc.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 26,000 employees. The company operates nearly 750 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides an award-winning menu of M•T•O® sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement. For more information, visit http://www.sheetz.com or follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook and [Instagram

