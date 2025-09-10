Shef Expands Premium "Shared Personal Chef" Service to Los Angeles, Seattle, and Chicago

"Our shared personal chef model unlocks something powerful: access to the quality and care you'd expect from a personal chef, delivered with the affordability and ease families need every day." Post this

"We're not just delivering meals—we're bringing the magic of a personal chef to every family," said Joey Grassia, Co-founder and CEO of Shef. "Our shared personal chef model unlocks something powerful: access to the quality and care you'd expect from a personal chef, delivered with the affordability and ease families need every day."

The expanded service offers a wide variety of cuisines, from elevated favorites to distinctive regional specialties—all freshly prepared by top local culinary talent. Every chef is rigorously vetted by Shef's culinary team for taste, quality, and presentation, with fewer than 5% of applicants accepted onto the platform.

Building on its success in New York and San Francisco, Shef has also introduced kids' meals and lunch options, positioning the service as a comprehensive alternative to both meal kits and takeout. Flexible subscription features allow families to skip, pause, or adjust plans weekly—ensuring convenience without compromise.

"What we've created isn't meal delivery as we know it—it's a new, human-centered food system," added Grassia. "Every meal directly supports a local food entrepreneur who takes pride in cooking for you. It's personal, seamless, and uncompromising in quality. It's exactly what families and food entrepreneurs deserve."

The service addresses the daily stress of mealtime by eliminating the time, effort, and energy required to plan, shop for, and prepare home-cooked meals. The model resonates strongly with urban families, dual-income households, health-conscious consumers, and anyone seeking a high-quality, reliable alternative to meal kits or takeout.

Key features of the Weekly Shef Service include:

Professional Quality: Every chef is carefully vetted by Shef's culinary team, with many trained in top restaurants and culinary schools.

Affordability: Plans start at just $54 per week, less than typical family takeout spending.

Skip, pause, cancel, or adjust meals and portion sizes weekly.

Variety: New chefs are added every week, with the ability to mix and match meals from different culinary artists.

Local Impact: Every meal directly supports a food entrepreneur in your community.

The company plans to roll out kids' meals and lunch options to new markets in the coming months, further cementing its position as a complete household meal solution.

ABOUT SHEF

Shef is redefining mealtime by connecting families with their own shared personal chef. The platform curates the best local culinary talent to deliver fresh, homemade meals—combining the warmth of home cooking with the ease of delivery, all at a price that beats takeout.

Founded by Joey Grassia and Alvin Salehi, sons of immigrants who understand the power of food to build community and create opportunity, Shef empowers talented local food entrepreneurs while solving mealtime for busy families. Inspired by their mothers' dedication to nourishing their families through food, they built a platform that enables local chefs to earn a meaningful income by doing the same for their communities.

Today, Shef operates in cities across the U.S., including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Chicago. Visit www.shef.com to discover your shared personal chef.

