Shef Raises Quality Bar on Chef-Made Meals: Introduces Organic and Premium Proteins in New York

"It's about raising the bar on quality while staying true to what matters most: incredible chef-made food, cleaner ingredients, and prices that still beat takeout." - Joey Grassia, CEO of Shef Post this

A CLEANER INGREDIENT STANDARD, BUILT WITH CHEFS

The new standard carries the same quality vetting families already expect from Shef's platform, where fewer than 5% of applicant chefs are accepted and every dish is taste-tested by professionals from Michelin-starred kitchens. Organic produce and pantry staples, grass-fed beef, and wild-caught seafood are sourced and evaluated by Shef's in-house culinary team before any chef is cleared to cook within the category.

"Our culinary team has spent months sourcing, testing, and partnering with chefs to bring this to life," said Allegra Crespi, Head of Culinary Strategy at Shef. "Every dish in this category is prepared by chefs we've personally vetted — many of whom trained in Michelin-starred and award-winning kitchens — using organic produce, grass-fed beef, and wild-caught seafood. That level of ingredient care, from a real chef in your neighborhood, is something families haven't been able to get on demand until now."

AVAILABLE TO MORE THAN 5 MILLION HOUSEHOLDS

The new offering is available to both new and existing Shef customers, reaching more than 5 million households across the greater New York metropolitan area. That footprint includes all five New York City boroughs — Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island — along with Westchester and Nassau counties, nine counties across northern and central New Jersey (including Hudson, Essex, Bergen, Union, and Middlesex), and Fairfield County in southwestern Connecticut.

The new dishes are grouped under Organic & More on Shef's weekly New York menu. Dishes from the category can be ordered alongside items from the broader weekly menu for an added fee, with no minimums and the same option to skip, pause, or adjust a delivery in a given week.

TRUSTED BY MORE THAN 180,000 FAMILIES NATIONWIDE

With the introduction of this ingredient standard in New York, Shef continues to expand the ways families can customize mealtime through its shared personal chef model. The company now operates in eight metropolitan areas — New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Austin, Boston, and Washington, D.C. — serving more than 180,000 families nationwide.

"Families have been clear since the beginning: they want meals that taste and feel homemade, made by chefs they trust, with ingredients they're proud to put on the table," said Joey Grassia, Co-founder and CEO of Shef. "Bringing organic meals to Shef is a natural next step — and one our chefs were excited to help shape. It's about raising the bar on quality while staying true to what matters most: incredible chef-made food, cleaner ingredients, and prices that still beat takeout."

KEY DETAILS

Thoughtfully sourced: Every dish in the new offering is made with organic ingredients, grass-fed beef, or wild-caught seafood.

Locally chef-crafted: Prepared fresh by local personal chefs vetted by Shef's culinary team, with an under-5% acceptance rate.

Same flexibility: Mix and match with Shef's full weekly menu. Skip, pause, or adjust plan details each week.

Tri-state reach: The new offering is available across New York City's five boroughs, Westchester, Nassau, nine counties in northern and central New Jersey, and Fairfield County, CT — more than 5 million households.

ABOUT SHEF

Shef is redefining mealtime by connecting families with their own shared personal chef. The platform curates the best local culinary talent to deliver fresh, homemade meals — combining the warmth of home cooking with the ease of delivery, all at a price that beats takeout.

Founded by Joey Grassia and Alvin Salehi, sons of immigrants who understand the power of food to build community and create opportunity, Shef empowers talented local food entrepreneurs while solving mealtime for busy families. Inspired by their mothers' dedication to nourishing their families through food, they built a platform that enables local chefs to earn a meaningful income by doing the same for their communities.

Today, Shef operates in cities across the U.S., including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Austin, Boston, and Washington, D.C. Visit www.shef.com to discover your shared personal chef.

Media Contact

Anthony Mangia, Shef, 1 9086162691, [email protected], https://www.shef.com

SOURCE Shef