Shehan Pools Elevates the UC Football Training Facility with Custom Hydrotherapy Pools

"The University of Cincinnati Football Training Facility project reflects a broader shift toward providing nearly everything a student-athlete needs in one place," said Bob Shehan, Executive Vice President of Sales of Shehan Pools. "Shehan Pools brings convenience, comfort and performance all integrated into a single, thoughtfully designed space."

The Sheakley Indoor Practice Facility and Athletics Performance Center is a cornerstone of the University of Cincinnati's $134 million investment in student-athlete development. Unveiled after two years of construction, the 210,000-square-foot complex features an 84,000-square-foot indoor field equipped for year-round, all-weather football training and multi-sport use. The Performance Center, which is connected to the field, includes a weight room, advanced sports medicine and training areas, and nutrition fueling stations

Seasoned experts in custom-tailored swimming pool installation and design, Florence, Kentucky-based Shehan Pools has been a leader in the industry for more than 40 years with a reputation for visionary design, superior craftsmanship and exceptional service.

