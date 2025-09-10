Shehan Pools Elevates the UC Football Training Facility with Custom Hydrotherapy Pools

Advanced Hydrotherapy System Promotes a Faster Return to Peak Performance Bob Shehan of Shehan Pools, the award-winning global leader in exquisitely crafted pools and aquatic environments, recently enhanced the new University of Cincinnati (UC) Football Training Facility with hydrotherapy pools.
CINCINNATI, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bob Shehan of Shehan Pools, the award-winning global leader in exquisitely crafted pools and aquatic environments, recently enhanced the new University of Cincinnati (UC) Football Training Facility with hydrotherapy pools. The advanced hydrotherapy system helps support rehabilitation and recovery, promoting a faster return to peak performance.
The facility features four hydrotherapy pools, each equipped with therapy jets regardless of temperature, including one hot pool with a swim current and two cold plunge pools. A standout feature is the 8-foot-deep therapy pool, equipped with a movable floor and built-in wall cameras. This enables doctors and medical staff to film and evaluate athletes' injuries and progress underwater.
"The University of Cincinnati Football Training Facility project reflects a broader shift toward providing nearly everything a student-athlete needs in one place," said Bob Shehan, Executive Vice President of Sales of Shehan Pools. "Shehan Pools brings convenience, comfort and performance all integrated into a single, thoughtfully designed space."
The Sheakley Indoor Practice Facility and Athletics Performance Center is a cornerstone of the University of Cincinnati's $134 million investment in student-athlete development. Unveiled after two years of construction, the 210,000-square-foot complex features an 84,000-square-foot indoor field equipped for year-round, all-weather football training and multi-sport use. The Performance Center, which is connected to the field, includes a weight room, advanced sports medicine and training areas, and nutrition fueling stations
Seasoned experts in custom-tailored swimming pool installation and design, Florence, Kentucky-based Shehan Pools has been a leader in the industry for more than 40 years with a reputation for visionary design, superior craftsmanship and exceptional service.
For more information about the new hydrotherapy pools in the University of Cincinnati Football Training Center, visit https://shehanpools.com/university-of-cincinnati-uc-football-training-facility-with-hydrotherapy-pools/
For more information about Shehan Pools, visit shehanpools.com or call (859) 371-9193.
For more information about UC Football visit https://gobearcats.com/sports/football
