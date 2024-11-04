Sheldon Peters Introduces M&A Fund Targeting Home Service-Based Businesses

Sheldon Peters launches M&A fund targeting $3-10M home service businesses, boosting growth and sector consolidation.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sheldon Peters, a seasoned real estate investor, coach, and fund manager, has launched a new mergers and acquisitions (M&A) fund focused on the home service-based sector. The fund is set to target businesses within industries such as construction, HVAC, and roofing, specifically those generating annual revenues between $3 million and $10 million.

Sheldon Peters emphasized the strategic importance of this market, stating, "The 'boring' home service-based sector is the backbone of the US economy. It has been around for centuries and will continue to be essential to everyday Americans. This niche of the market is also ripe for consolidation due to being too small to attract the attention of the major players."

With over 15 years of experience, Peters has an extensive background in real estate, having successfully bought and sold more than 1,000 properties nationwide. His influence extends beyond transactions; he has trained and mentored hundreds of real estate investors, sharing critical insights and practical knowledge. His ownership and investments in over a dozen service-based businesses further solidify his position as an expert poised to lead this new endeavor.

The fund led by Sheldon Peters Business Acquisition and Syndications aims to provide targeted support to home service-based businesses that play a crucial role in local and national economies. These businesses, despite their essential services, often face barriers to growth due to limited capital and resources. The M&A fund seeks to address this gap, facilitating business consolidation and enhancing operational capabilities.

The fund's objective is to leverage Peters' industry expertise to identify promising businesses that can benefit from strategic investment and integration. By focusing on companies with revenues in the $3 million to $10 million range, the fund will offer a path to scale, operational efficiency, and increased market competitiveness.

Sheldon Peters' new M&A initiative is expected to make a significant impact on the home service-based sector. The consolidation strategy aims to strengthen participating businesses and bolster their presence in the marketplace.

This development reflects Peters' continued commitment to fostering economic stability and growth within vital service sectors.

Sheldon Peters, SP Publishing, Inc, 1-844-945-4349, [email protected]

