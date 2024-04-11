Shell Awards Crowley for Performance and Growth in Alaska Fuels

We appreciate Shell's trust in our people and service to deliver success for our organizations. This award is a testament to our people, who remain committed to providing safe, reliable fuel products and services in Alaska. Post this

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Shell, highlighting our dedication to providing unparalleled service and support to our residential customers, businesses and our communities across Alaska," said Dave Regan, vice president of sales and supply for Crowley Fuels. "We appreciate Shell's trust in our people and service to deliver success for our organizations. This award is a testament to our people, who remain committed to providing safe, reliable fuel products and services in Alaska."

Crowley Fuels is one of Alaska's largest petroleum wholesale providers. Crowley provides transportation, distribution and sales of various products, including gasoline, diesel, aviation fuels, home heating oil and propane, through a network of terminals and vessel fleets serving coastal waters and rivers.

About Crowley

Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with $3.4 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3.2 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories through five business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Government Solutions, Crowley Wind Services and Crowley Fuels. Additional information about Crowley, its business units and subsidiaries can be found at http://www.crowley.com.

Media Contact

