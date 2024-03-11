Shepard Expands Solutions Network with Captello to Transform Event Engagement and Lead Capture

"Their reputation for excellence in event production aligns perfectly with our goal of providing top-notch solutions for lead capture and engagement." says Ryan Schefke, CEO of Captello. Post this

"We're excited to welcome Captello to the Shepard Solutions Network," says Cory Smith, Vice President of Strategic Services at Shepard. "Their solutions not only enhance the attendee experience but also provide helpful tools for our clients to maximize their event ROI. By integrating Captello's universal lead capture and engagement platform into our offerings, we're empowering our clients to create dynamic experiences that drive measurable results."

Captello CEO Ryan Schefke expressed enthusiasm for joining forces with Shepard, recognizing the mutual commitment to delivering exceptional event experiences and driving measurable success for clients. "We're thrilled to partner with Shepard," says Ryan Schefke, CEO of Captello. "Their reputation for excellence in event production aligns perfectly with our goal of providing top-notch solutions for lead capture and engagement. Together, we look forward to empowering Shepard's clients with our technology, helping them drive engagement and measure its impact effectively."

About Captello

Captello is a comprehensive software solution designed for businesses seeking to enhance their event marketing strategies. Specializing in lead capture and engagement, Captello offers a suite of tools to streamline the gathering and management of lead data at trade shows, conferences, and other events. The platform stands out for its user-friendly interface and versatility, allowing for easy integration with a wide range of CRM and Marketing Automation systems. To learn more about Captello, please visit https://www.captello.com.

About Shepard Shepard is a nationwide event production company with a rich legacy dating back to 1905. Specializing in corporate events, trade shows, conferences, and exhibits, Shepard is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and fostering connections through innovative event solutions. With a comprehensive suite of services and employee-ownership model, Shepard is a trusted leader in producing memorable event experiences. To learn more about Shepard, please visit http://www.shepardes.com.

