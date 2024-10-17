Shepard Fairey's Studio Number One releases Franky Carrillo campaign poster Justice For All

"Democracy takes engagement before, during, and after the election... In this case, Franky Carrillo is a leader with a singular perspective on our justice system and marginalized communities, having served 20 years for a crime he didn't commit..." -- Shepard Fairey, Founder of Obey and SNO Post this

Carrillo responded, "When prolific, contemporary artist Shepard Fairey weighs in on an issue, it means something and carries real weight in our culture and consciousness. His 2015 street-art campaign The Stamp of Incarceration raised awareness about mass incarceration and the formerly incarcerated, who deserve a chance to rise above their past and make a difference for the future, for themselves and others in the community. I thank him for his support of my candidacy and for creating such a beautiful, moving image for my campaign."

In his personal capacity, Shepard Fairey formally endorsed Franky Carrillo, joining the many activists and leaders supporting the criminal justice reformer for his dedication to social justice and human rights.

Franky, who served as a Commissioner on the L.A. County Probation Commission, is a Senior Policy Advisor for the L.A. Innocence Project at Cal State Los Angeles. He served 20 years in prison for a crime he did not commit and was exonerated in 2011. Carrillo's story is featured in Netflix's "The Innocence Files." To learn more about Franky Carrillo, visit FrankyCarrillo.com and join the movement for a brighter future and justice for all. Click here to contribute || Follow on Instagram.

