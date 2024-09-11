Shepherd's Staff In-Home Care partners with American Red Cross to host community blood drive

Tina Workman, HR Manager with Shepherd Staff says "According to NIH, over 50% of blood transfusions are given to people over the age of 65. This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives, especially those of our elderly community." Post this

Shepherd's Staff In-Home Care is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations," said Tina Workman, HR Manager. "According to NIH, over 50% of blood transfusions are given to people over the age of 65. This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives, especially those of our elderly community."

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross. Currently there is an Emergency shortage of blood, making donations even more important!

"We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There's no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life."

According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.

Shepherd's Staff In-Home care has provided superior companion care to the clients in Frederick County for the last 13 years! Their mission is to make a positive difference in the aging experience of our community members by offering personalized, professional, dependable, and respectful care.

