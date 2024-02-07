Sheppard Air Force Base, 80th Flying Training Wing Awards SBIR Phase III Contract to OpsLab

Scope of work will focus on automating currently manual squadron planning processes.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, OpsLab announced a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III contract award with the 80th Flying Training Wing (FTW) at Sheppard Air Force Base (AFB). In collaboration with the Airmen at Sheppard AFB, the OpsLab team will facilitate the automatic building of flying squadron schedules for sorties, simulators, academics, and ground commitments. Additionally, they will help implement automatic reflow of schedules after disruptions including Instructor Pilot fallout, Go cancellations, student reflow for SNP, airspace conflicts, and more. Users will be able to view schedules and quickly update availability via both mobile and desktop applications.

"We're thrilled and honored to enter into this relationship with the 80th Flying Training Squadron," said Arun Nair, Co-founder and CEO of OpsLab. "The future of squadron planning is automation, and our solutions will help accelerate that evolution. At OpsLab, our mission is to improve the lives of pilots. Specifically with the 80th FTW, we will aim to do that by enhancing the quality of training by ensuring every sortie has qualified air crew, reducing the amount of time instructors have to spend in the scheduling shop, and implementing automation into critical squadron planning tools."

OpsLab provides smart assistants to solve operational planning, tracking and recovery problems at scale. OpsLab's solutions, built with operations research and machine learning, tackle reactive and predictive aspects of problems like scheduling, routing and dispatch, and automate away the most complex parts of solving such problems. These solutions are not hypothetical, they're proven.

OpsLab is actively supporting the U.S. Department of Defense through seven SBIR Phase III contracts with the U.S. Air Force (USAF). As a result, OpsLab smart assistants are currently deployed across multiple squadrons, helping the USAF manage pilot hours, fleet assets, and increase combat readiness. For more information, OpsLab solutions are in active implementation across numerous USAF installations, including Luke Air Force Base, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Minot Air Force Base, and Aviano Air Force Base.

OpsLab provides smart assistants to solve operational planning, tracking, and recovery problems at scale.

