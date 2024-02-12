Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass Awarded Forbes 2024 Travel Guide Award for Resort Property, KAI Restaurant, and Aji Spa

"This award showcases our hotel as much more than just a place to stay; it's truly an immersive experience," said Bunty Ahmed, general manager of Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass. Post this

"This award showcases our hotel as much more than just a place to stay; it's truly an immersive experience," said Bunty Ahmed, general manager of Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass. "We hope our guests' experiences from their stay, to the spa, to the cuisine they enjoy, not only create a memorable experience, but they walk away with a newfound appreciation of the rich Native American culture that makes up this beautiful state."

Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass is a 500-room resort located in the untouched part of the Sonoran Desert. The resort is built on the Gila River Indian Reservation and incorporates the teachings and techniques of the indigenous people. This resort incorporates various arts and cultures of both the Pima (Akimel O'otham) and Maricopa (Pee Posh) tribes. A unique blend of the both the Pima and Maricopa cultures, the luxury resort offers the quiet serenity created by the tribal elders and native tribes who found haven here.

Offering the world's most authentic Native American spa experience, Aji combines contemporary techniques with the sacred doctrines of the Pima and Maricopa tribes. Named for the Pima word for sanctuary, Aji offers treatments that draw on traditional Native American healing practices and reflect the history and culture of the Gila River Indian Community. The indigenous cultures of both tribes are also showcased throughout the spa in treatments, artwork, architecture, and shared legends. A journey of sacred doctrines, the signature Indigenous Collection was developed by Aji's Cultural Caretakers and enriches an authentic Native American spa experience.

KAI is the only restaurant in Arizona to receive this prestigious honor, continuing to prove itself as one of the finest dining establishments in the world. KAI showcases Arizona-grown produce and raised cattle juxtaposing these with global accents. Chef de Cuisine, Drew Anderson, incorporates the essence of The Akimel O'odham and The Pee Posh Peoples to guide guests through a cultural and gastronomic journey of the southwest. The restaurant rests under the magnificent views of the Komatke Mountain Range and features local artisans through the dining space. Its wine program is run by James Beard Nominee, Darren Greenspon, and features over 3,000 bottles in their extensive wine list. The menu at KAI, which means "seed" in the O'odham language, features items from the Native Seed/SEARCH Foundation, a program dedicated to preserving ancient lines of Native American seeds that would otherwise be extinct. The restaurant pairs contemporary tastes and traditional regional techniques.

Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority in genuine Five-Star service. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star, or Recommended Rating is by earning it through an independent inspection process. To view the full list of Star Awards, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com. For a detailed explanation of how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its star rating, click here.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

About Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass

Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass is a total destination 500-room resort, designed to be an authentic representation of the Gila River Indian Community's heritage and culture. Conveniently located 11 miles from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, the resort offers guests a full recreational, cultural and inspirational experience. The architecture, art and legends of the Pima and Maricopa tribes are celebrated in every detail imaginable, indoors and out. The resort offers Forbes' Five-Star/AAA Five-Diamond Dining at Kai restaurant, the Forbes Five-Star Aji Spa; 36-holes of Troon-managed golf at Whirlwind Golf Club; the 1,000-acre Koli Equestrian Center - an onsite equestrian center where guests can partake in guided rides into the desert in search of wild horses. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram at @sheratongrandaz and on X.

Located on the Gila River Indian Community, where ancient vistas, mountains and roaming wild horses remain untouched. A true destination resort, Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass is home to four restaurants including the signature restaurant Kai, meaning 'seed' in the Pima language, which is the only AAA Five-Diamond and Forbes Five-Star dining experience in Arizona. Guests can also enjoy four swimming pools with cascading waterfalls, a waterslide designed after the ancient Casa Grande Ruins or explore the winding Gila River on a stand-up paddle board, kayak or hydro-bike.

About Sheraton Hotels & Resorts

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, Inc., makes it easy for guests to feel part of something special at over 440 hotels in 70+ countries and territories around the world. As the most global brand within Marriott International's portfolio sitting at the center of hundreds of communities around the world, Sheraton has a rich heritage in creating a sense of belonging for guests, wherever they are in the world. Sheraton Hotels & Resorts is currently undergoing a major brand transformation at properties around the world to bring its signature community experience up-to-date for the next generation of travelers. The new vision for Sheraton features intuitive design, tech-forward experiences and upgrades to everything from guest rooms to F&B. To learn more, visit http://www.sheraton.com. Stay connected to Sheraton on Facebook, and @sheratonhotels on X and Instagram. Sheraton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy™, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

