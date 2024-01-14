Sherbiny Awarded Great Place to Work® Certification for Outstanding Workplace Culture

Majed Sherbiny, CEO of Sherbiny, stated: "We are immensely proud and delighted to announce that Sherbiny has been recognized as a Great Place to Work. This achievement is a testament to the extraordinary spirit and commitment of our team members." Post this

Majed Sherbiny, CEO of Sherbiny, stated: "We are immensely proud and delighted to announce that Sherbiny has been recognized as a Great Place to Work. This achievement is a testament to the extraordinary spirit and commitment of our team members. Their dedication and excellence are the cornerstones of our success, and it's their innovative spirit that drives us forward. Our employees are not just part of Sherbiny; they are Sherbiny. This recognition echoes our commitment to fostering a culture of respect, inclusivity, and continuous growth. Together, we are not just building a company, we are crafting a legacy of excellence and a future where every team member thrives."

About Sherbiny:

Mohammed Hassan Sherbiny for Commerce LLC (Sherbiny) focuses on premium industrial solutions combining world-leading equipment with local technical services and support. With over 35 years of experience, Sherbiny is a trusted name which aims to be a regional leader in the industrial local manufacturing sector.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® (www.greatplacetowork.me) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes the Best Workplaces™ across the world in a series of national lists including those published by Fortune magazine (USA) and in leading media across the Middle East. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

