Sherbiny Awarded Great Place to Work® Certification for Outstanding Workplace Culture

Dammam, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sherbiny, a prominent local industrial manufacturer and leader in premium industrial solutions, is proud to announce it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Middle East. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience.
Sherbiny's commitment to fostering a great workplace culture is at the core of our operations. The attainment of the Great Place to Work certification is not just an honor, but a testament to the dynamic and nurturing environment we've strived to create. At Sherbiny, we place immense value on ensuring that each team member feels appreciated, listened to, and empowered. Our initiatives, focusing on both personal and professional development, have yielded extraordinary results, spurring creativity and leadership across all levels. This recognition is more than an award; it's a celebration of our team's unwavering passion and pursuit of excellence. It reinforces our ongoing commitment to not only building a workplace but nurturing a community where every individual can thrive and contribute meaningfully to our collective vision.
Majed Sherbiny, CEO of Sherbiny, stated: "We are immensely proud and delighted to announce that Sherbiny has been recognized as a Great Place to Work. This achievement is a testament to the extraordinary spirit and commitment of our team members. Their dedication and excellence are the cornerstones of our success, and it's their innovative spirit that drives us forward. Our employees are not just part of Sherbiny; they are Sherbiny. This recognition echoes our commitment to fostering a culture of respect, inclusivity, and continuous growth. Together, we are not just building a company, we are crafting a legacy of excellence and a future where every team member thrives."
About Sherbiny:
Mohammed Hassan Sherbiny for Commerce LLC (Sherbiny) focuses on premium industrial solutions combining world-leading equipment with local technical services and support. With over 35 years of experience, Sherbiny is a trusted name which aims to be a regional leader in the industrial local manufacturing sector.
About Great Place to Work®:
Great Place to Work® (www.greatplacetowork.me) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes the Best Workplaces™ across the world in a series of national lists including those published by Fortune magazine (USA) and in leading media across the Middle East. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.
