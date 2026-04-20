Sherbridge Fund Launches $20,000 Scholarship Program Supporting Future Leaders in STEM and Journalism

"Strong journalism -- especially local journalism -- is essential to a healthy society, and it's something we deeply value at Payway," said Dan Nadeau, CEO, Payway Post this

The Sherbridge Fund reflects the belief that access to education fuels innovation, strengthens communities, and creates opportunity, particularly in fields that shape how society builds, communicates, and holds itself accountable.

"STEM disciplines are critical to solving complex problems and advancing technology, while journalism plays an equally vital role in informing the public and maintaining trust," said Lauren Welsh, president of the Sherbridge Fund. "By supporting students in both areas, we're investing in the future builders of our world as well as the voices that help explain it, question it, and improve it."

While STEM scholarships are common, the Sherbridge Fund's inclusion of journalism is a deliberate choice rooted in Payway's heritage and values. As a technology-driven company operating in the payments and financial ecosystem, Payway (originally Edgil) has been working in the journalism industry for over four decades, and believes that innovation must be paired with transparency, accuracy, and responsible storytelling.

"Strong journalism -- especially local journalism -- is essential to a healthy society, and it's something we deeply value at Payway," said Nadeau, of Payway. "Local reporters are often the closest to the issues shaping people's daily lives, and they play a critical role in telling the truth, holding institutions accountable, and providing clarity in moments of uncertainty. At a time when misinformation spreads easily, we need journalists who are grounded in facts, science, and technology to help communities understand what's really happening around them. Supporting the next generation of journalists isn't just an investment in media, but it is an investment in truth."

The scholarship program is open to high school seniors and current undergraduate students pursuing degrees in STEM or journalism who meet income and eligibility requirements. Applications are currently open and will close on May 15, 2026.

Additional information about eligibility requirements and the application process will be available at www.sherbridgefund.org. For more information, please email [email protected].

About the Sherbridge Fund

Founded to remove financial barriers to education, the Sherbridge Fund seeks to empower the next generation of innovators, technologists, and communicators whose ideas and voices will shape the future.

About Payway®

Payway is a leading payment software company specializing in secure and efficient payment processing solutions for businesses that depend on recurring payments. With over 40 years of experience, Payway continues to innovate, helping businesses optimize their payment processing operations with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled customer support. For more information on Payway's latest updates and how they can benefit your business, visit payway.com.

Media Contact

Erin Farrell Talbot, Payway, 1 9172329309, [email protected], www.payway.com

Donna Ceglia, Sherbridge Fund, [email protected], www.sherbridgefund.org

SOURCE Payway