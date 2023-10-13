Sherry Fabricant Earned ASCA's Registered Consulting Arborist® (RCA) Status

"I work with an extremely supportive group of consulting arborists and am honored to be a part of the SavATree Consulting Group and add the RCA credential as a reflection of our commitment to excellence," said Fabricant. Tweet this

"I am so thrilled to earn the RCA. This accomplishment is the gold standard in my industry, and I'm proud to consider myself among the ranks of my fellow RCAs. I work with an extremely supportive group of consulting arborists and am honored to be a part of the SavATree Consulting Group and add the RCA credential as a reflection of our commitment to excellence," said Fabricant.

RCAs pride themselves in having a full understanding of the core components of consulting—including the function of a consultant, best practices for report writing, the dispute resolution process, and the role a forensic investigation plays. This knowledge allows them to provide their clients with objective, comprehensive, and sound viewpoints that ensure the safety, health, and preservation of trees.

"We take immense pride in celebrating the achievements of our exceptional employees. Congratulations to Sherry Fabricant on earning the prestigious RCA status. This remarkable accomplishment not only reflects Sherry's dedication to mastering the art and science of arboriculture, but also reaffirms SavATree's dedication to quality stewardship," said Carmine Schiavone, SavATree CEO.

To learn more about RCA program, please visit http://www.asca-consultants.org/RCA.

ASCA is the professional association dedicated to providing Consulting Arborists with the tools and knowledge they need to deliver a stronger work product to their clients. Our members are Consulting Arborists—the authoritative experts on trees, and whose objective, comprehensive viewpoint ensures the safety, health, and preservation of trees. Their extensive level of knowledge and experience makes them highly sought after by property owners, municipalities, contractors, attorneys, insurance professionals, landscape architects, other arborists, and more.

