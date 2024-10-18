Sherwood Ford and OilersNation team up with a local school for their annual food drive

Sherwood Park community businesses lead the way in stocking Strathcona Food Bank

SHERWOOD PARK, AB, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sherwood Ford's annual food drive in Sherwood Park is taking place through November 5, 2024, and it's an excellent opportunity for the community to come together and support families in need throughout Strathcona County. With donation collections set up at Sherwood Ford, Sherwood Powersports & Marine, OilersNation, and Lakeland Ridge Community School, the community can donate from their most convenient location. Every contribution will go directly to the Strathcona Food Bank, where they will make a meaningful impact on local families.

On November 6, the collected donations will be delivered, with the process kicking off at Lakeland Ridge Community School at 11:30 a.m., where volunteers will load all the contributions.

This annual food drive is a wonderful demonstration of the power of community spirit in Sherwood Park. By coming together and supporting those in need, residents help those in need enjoy a warm meal this winter.

What does the Strathcona Food Bank need?

Individuals who are thinking about contributing should keep in mind that the Strathcona Food Bank only accepts store-bought, unopened non-perishable food items. Homemade canned goods and other perishable donations can't be accepted. Popular items to consider donating include canned vegetables, canned fruits, pasta, rice, peanut butter, baby food, cereals and granola bars.

Every donation makes a difference, so community members are encouraged to donate, whether they contribute a single item or several bags of food. Donations can be dropped off at Sherwood Ford, 2540 Broadmoor Boulevard in Sherwood Park.

A special thanks to Lakeland Ridge Community School students

This food drive wouldn't be possible without the hard work and enthusiasm of the students from Lakeland Ridge Community School in Sherwood Park. They are leading the charge by collecting donations at the school. To show appreciation for the students' efforts, Sherwood Ford is offering a selection of exciting prizes. Participating students will have the chance to win the following: a pair of Edmonton Oilers game tickets, a swag bag from Sherwood Powersports & Marine and additional prizes provided by OilersNation.

