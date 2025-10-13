Sheryl Lee Ralph and the DIVA Foundation Celebrate 35 Years of "Divas Simply Singing! Raising Health Awareness"

This gala is more than a celebration — it's a call to action, says Sheryl Lee Ralph, Founder. For 35 years, we have unwaveringly committed to our mission. This year's DIVAS will honor our rich history, continue our impactful efforts, and focus strategically on advancing health equity for the future. Post this

During this significant occasion, the DIVA Foundation will also present its esteemed DIVA Honors Program, celebrating outstanding individuals whose contributions embody the organization's equity, wellness, and advocacy mission. This year's distinguished honorees include Jewel Thais-Williams, recipient of the Ivy Ralph Legend of Distinction Award; Dr. Maya Green, honored with the Wellness Warrior Award; Reverend Debra Frazer-Howze recipient of the Inaugural Debra Frazer-Howze Trailblazer Award; Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr., recipients of the Legacy of Love Humanitarian Honor presented by AARP and Lula Washington, recognized with the Artistic Activism Award for her impact in dance and cultural expression.

The 2025 gala is made possible by the generous support of presenting sponsor Gilead Sciences, a longtime partner and champion of The DIVA Foundation's mission to uplift, educate, and empower.

For updates, tickets, or sponsorship opportunities, visitwww.diva.foundation and follow @divafoundation on social media.

ABOUT THE DIVA FOUNDATION:

The DIVA Foundation, founded by Emmy-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, is a nonprofit aimed at improving health and fighting HIV/AIDS stigma through arts and community programs. Ralph, inspired by friends lost to AIDS, uses her platform to raise awareness and funding. Since 1990, the foundation has raised over $5.5 million for at-risk populations, including those with HIV/AIDS and other vulnerabilities.

