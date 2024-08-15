SheSpeaks Recognized as 2024 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company

The creator economy is booming. With three-year revenue growth of 309% SheSpeaks- an award-winning influencer & creator marketing company- ranks in top third of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SheSpeaks – an award-winning influencer marketing company renowned for its insights driven influencer-created campaigns that drive real business results – revealed today that it was named to Inc. Magazine's 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The recognition comes in the wake of an incredible three years for SheSpeaks, during which the company enjoyed 309% in revenue growth driven by delivering consistently high-quality and sales-focused influencer marketing programs to both new clients and long-term partner brands spanning retail and consumer goods and services.

"We are delighted to be named as one of Inc.'s 2024 list of fastest growing companies." said Aliza Freud, CEO of SheSpeaks. "Our growth over the last three years is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation in influencer marketing."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"The SheSpeaks team deserves credit for delivering amazing client service and successful campaigns. We look forward to delivering more outstanding results for our clients through our network of influencers and the SheSpeaks team," added Missy Tiller, SVP of Business Development for SheSpeaks.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

About SheSpeaks

SheSpeaks is an award-winning influencer marketing company renowned for its expertise in uncovering consumer insights that boost the power and effectiveness of influencer-created campaigns. The company is consistently recognized for its best-in-class insights-driven, high-performing, original content programs that drive measurable results for some of the world's most iconic brands. From creator sourcing and activation to social and retail media amplification and reporting, SheSpeaks offers a class-leading influencer marketing solution with the agility of a boutique provider.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

Aliza Freud, SheSpeaks, 1 9175332137, [email protected], www.shespeaksinc.com

Missy Tiller, SheSpeaks, [email protected], www.shespeaksinc.com

