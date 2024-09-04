Shibumi Launches Shibumi AI, Bringing Intelligent Automation and Predictive Analysis Directly Into Its Platform

"This suite of AI enabled solutions allows organizations to more efficiently leverage industry best practices, effectively analyze initiative scenarios that maximize ROI, and predict dependency conflicts and course correct in real time to optimize results." - Bob Nahmias, CEO, Shibumi Post this

AI Analyze, which provides answers and analysis through simple prompts, automating status updates and trend reporting.

AI Create, which automates the creation of content and dashboards, tailored to an individual user's specific requests.

AI Predict, which leverages past performance to inform future success, from anticipating red flag areas to identifying new opportunities.

AI Recommend, which lets Shibumi recommend items such as industry best practice initiatives, KPIs, and milestones for end user consideration and acceptance.

AI Support, which makes the entire Shibumi library of resources and documentation available via simple prompts, without having to search.

"Shibumi is fully committed to helping our clients leverage the latest in AI technology to maximize the value of their strategic initiatives," said Bob Nahmias, Co-founder and CEO at Shibumi. "For over 10 years Shibumi has helped organizations deliver over $100B of value from their strategic initiatives. This suite of AI enabled solutions allows organizations to more efficiently leverage industry best practices, effectively analyze initiative scenarios that maximize ROI, and predict dependency conflicts and course correct in real time to optimize results."

Shibumi AI is now live within the Shibumi platform. The underlying technology will also be offered as a service via the Shibumi AI Layer (SAIL) to select advisory firms and platform customers who seek greater configurability and wish to leverage existing AI investments. To learn more about Shibumi AI, visit https://shibumi.com/product/shibumi-ai/.

About Shibumi

Shibumi helps organizations maximize the full potential of their strategic initiatives. Built for the strategic program and transformation needs of CIOs, CFOs, EPMOs and operations executives, our solutions apply to the full lifecycle of program and initiative portfolios across any industry. Founded in 2012, 70+ Fortune 1000 companies and all 10 of the top advisory firms worldwide use Shibumi. Together, we manage more than 50,000 initiatives to deliver $100+ billion of business value. Learn more at https://shibumi.com/.

Media Contact

