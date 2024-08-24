Shield Antivirus Home Screen Unveils Free VPN Feature with Ad-Supported and Premium Options

Bringing advanced security and privacy to Android users, Shield now offers a VPN feature at no cost, with the option to upgrade to an ad-free experience.

FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shield Antivirus Home Screen, a leading Android security launcher app, is proud to introduce its latest feature—a free, ad-supported Virtual Private Network (VPN) designed to enhance user privacy and secure online activity. This new VPN feature is available to all users without charge, with the option to upgrade to a premium, ad-free version for a more streamlined experience.

Shield Antivirus Home Screen has always been at the forefront of mobile security, offering users a suite of robust features including an advanced malware scanner, app lock, and WiFi protection. The addition of the VPN feature further cements Shield's commitment to providing comprehensive security solutions to its users.

What Are Launcher Apps and Why Are They Important?

Launcher apps like Shield Antivirus Home Screen are an essential part of the Android ecosystem, allowing users to customize their home screen and app drawer for a more personalized experience. Beyond aesthetics, launcher apps can also offer significant functional enhancements, such as improved privacy controls and security features. Shield goes a step further by integrating a full suite of security tools, including its newly launched VPN feature, which ensures that users' online activities are protected from prying eyes.

Despite their benefits, some users may initially find launcher apps unfamiliar or confusing. Shield aims to demystify this technology by offering an intuitive and user-friendly interface that not only transforms the look and feel of your home screen but also fortifies your device's security.

Why Choose Shield's VPN?

Shield's VPN feature offers a fast, reliable, and secure connection across 15+ global server locations, ensuring that your online presence remains private. Whether you're browsing on public WiFi or simply want to enhance your online security, Shield's VPN is designed to keep you safe from hackers, trackers, and other cyber threats. The free, ad-supported version provides all the essential benefits at no cost, while those seeking an uninterrupted experience can opt for the ad-free Shield Pro upgrade.

"We're thrilled to offer our users this new VPN feature as part of Shield's ongoing mission to provide top-notch security solutions," said Justin Billman, Product Manager at Shield Antivirus. "With our free VPN, users can enjoy a secure browsing experience, and for those who want more, our ad-free version delivers the ultimate in privacy and protection."

Availability

The new VPN feature is now available to all Shield Antivirus Home Screen users. Download the app for free from the Google Play Store and start securing your Android device today.

For more information, visit www.shieldlauncher.com or download Shield Antivirus Home Screen from the Google Play Store.

Media Contact

Yves Firestone, Bacchus Media, 1 2392468087, [email protected], https://www.shieldlauncher.com/

SOURCE Bacchus Media