SHiFT® Program Names Chapin Griffith Director of Vehicle Retirement Services

Former Amazon Product Manager to Expand Mission to Retire End-of-Life Vehicles via Sustainable Automotive Recycling
MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SHiFT Vehicle Retirement Initiative® (SHiFT), a global social enterprise committed to helping consumers and companies recycle End-of-Life Vehicles with environmentally responsible protocols from start to finish, has hired its first-ever Director of Vehicle Retirement Services with the addition of Chapin Griffith to its leadership team. Griffith joins the company from Amazon, where he served as the company's senior product manager of delivery fleet remarketing.
With a deep background in fleet management strategies, Griffith brings a unique perspective to SHiFT on how end-of-life vehicles should be properly tracked and recycled. Griffith developed Amazon's first-in-sector nationwide vehicle retirement service and end of lifecycle strategies, helping scale this practice area into a $100M business for Amazon enabling the retirement of over 20,000 end-of-life vehicles annually.
With a keen eye for understanding both the environmental and cost implications of vehicles that have surpassed their useful life, Griffith is a natural fit for SHiFT. As an organization, SHiFT was founded to address the ongoing environmental concerns associated with older, end-of-life vehicles and their impact on greenhouse gas emissions. SHiFT has partnered with the very best automotive recycling facilities across the United States to process and dismantle vehicles in accordance with strict environmental safeguards while also ensuring reusable components are made available for sale so consumers can access affordable and sustainable used parts.
Griffith will work closely with fleet owners, automotive recyclers, and insurance companies to ensure seamless processing of end-of-life vehicles. His experience working with members of Amazon's delivery fleet will help to streamline processes for SHiFT customers and reduce the time it takes to put retired vehicles into the hands of partnering recycling facilities. In addition, he will spearhead efforts to broaden awareness among consumers to remind them that they can donate their older car or truck to SHiFT and ensure it is properly decommissioned, as opposed to ending up back on the roads or sent to a third-world economy - an all-too-common scenario with some donation vehicles.
"I am excited to join SHiFT and begin digging into the myriad ways the program can help reduce the harmful effects of greenhouse gas emissions," said Griffith. "SHiFT is at the forefront of a major challenge facing economies of every size, which is how to effectively manage aging fleets of vehicles and pair them with a highly efficient and environmentally-conscious method of retirement and recycling."
About SHiFT
SHiFT is a social enterprise committed to helping consumers and companies recycle vehicles with environmentally responsible protocols from start to finish. The program was created to provide a trusted resource for reducing their carbon footprint.
