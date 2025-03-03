SHiFT Vehicle Retirement Initiative Announces Plans for Network Expansion in 2025

With new team members, salvage yards, and fleet operators on board, vehicle recycling program continues to grow and enhance its mission
MIDDLETOWN, R.I ., March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SHiFT Vehicle Retirement Initiative® (SHiFT), a global enterprise that connects owners and operators of End-of-Life Vehicles (ELV) with environmentally responsible recycling facilities, announced today that in 2024, the organization made significant inroads with automotive recycling yards, fleet managers, and insurance companies, with plans to expand its salvage partner network on an international scale in 2025.
The goal of SHiFT is simple: to recycle as many ELVs in the most environmentally sustainable way possible. SHiFT partners exclusively with automotive salvage facilities that are committed to a highly sustainable, whole-car recycling program. To date, over 350 recycling centers across the nation are ready to process vehicles according to SHiFT's strict standards, with plans to double in 2025. To lead this initiative, SHiFT hired Chapin Griffith as its first-ever Director of Vehicle Retirement Services, who previously served as Amazon's senior product manager of delivery fleet remarketing.
In order to retire as many ELVs as possible, SHiFT takes any vehicle, regardless of condition, date of last inspection, or registration status. Donated vehicles are processed via a simple online intake form, and the SHiFT portal allows donors to watch their vehicle proceed from scheduled pickup to disassembly to generation of its carbon savings certificate. To date, SHiFT partner salvage yards/recycling centers are recycling almost 90% of every vehicle received through the program.
In the past year, SHiFT has also expanded its partnerships with fleet managers, including insurance carriers and large enterprise businesses, putting the initiative on track to recycle more than 10,000 vehicles in 2025 from fleets alone. SHiFT provides fleet partners a hassle-free and efficient cost structure for ELV retirement, while getting credit for making environmentally-responsible decisions. Donating ELVs to SHiFT saves on ongoing operating costs, overhead, and fees to remarket at wholesale, and in return provides tabulated carbon savings from each of their donated vehicles.
Looking abroad in 2025, SHiFT will begin processing vehicles on an international basis with the addition of a new partner organization in Australia. Parts Plus of Australia has joined the SHiFT Vehicle Retirement Initiative, committing to the implementation of sustainable vehicle recycling standards in their region, and spreading awareness of SHiFT's promise to provide the most robust vehicle recycling option to consumers and fleets globally.
"This has been a year of incredible progress for SHiFT, and we are grateful for the partners that have helped us make these inroads into retirement of ELVs, nationwide," said Chapin Griffith, director of vehicle retirement services for SHiFT. "Looking ahead, we are eager to bring the impact of SHiFT to a global audience, and continue to help consumers and fleet operators find sustainable and economical solutions for vehicle retirement."
The SHiFT Vehicle Retirement Initiative® (SHiFT) is a global enterprise that connects owners and operators of End-of-Life Vehicles (ELV) with environmentally responsible recycling facilities. The program was created to provide a trusted resource for fully retiring ELVs and reducing carbon and greenhouse gas emissions.
