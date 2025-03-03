SHiFT Vehicle Retirement Initiative Announces Plans for Network Expansion in 2025

"Looking ahead, we are eager to bring the impact of SHiFT to a global audience, and continue to help consumers and fleet operators find sustainable and economical solutions for vehicle retirement." Post this

In order to retire as many ELVs as possible, SHiFT takes any vehicle, regardless of condition, date of last inspection, or registration status. Donated vehicles are processed via a simple online intake form, and the SHiFT portal allows donors to watch their vehicle proceed from scheduled pickup to disassembly to generation of its carbon savings certificate. To date, SHiFT partner salvage yards/recycling centers are recycling almost 90% of every vehicle received through the program.

In the past year, SHiFT has also expanded its partnerships with fleet managers, including insurance carriers and large enterprise businesses, putting the initiative on track to recycle more than 10,000 vehicles in 2025 from fleets alone. SHiFT provides fleet partners a hassle-free and efficient cost structure for ELV retirement, while getting credit for making environmentally-responsible decisions. Donating ELVs to SHiFT saves on ongoing operating costs, overhead, and fees to remarket at wholesale, and in return provides tabulated carbon savings from each of their donated vehicles.

Looking abroad in 2025, SHiFT will begin processing vehicles on an international basis with the addition of a new partner organization in Australia. Parts Plus of Australia has joined the SHiFT Vehicle Retirement Initiative, committing to the implementation of sustainable vehicle recycling standards in their region, and spreading awareness of SHiFT's promise to provide the most robust vehicle recycling option to consumers and fleets globally.

"This has been a year of incredible progress for SHiFT, and we are grateful for the partners that have helped us make these inroads into retirement of ELVs, nationwide," said Chapin Griffith, director of vehicle retirement services for SHiFT. "Looking ahead, we are eager to bring the impact of SHiFT to a global audience, and continue to help consumers and fleet operators find sustainable and economical solutions for vehicle retirement."

About SHiFT

The SHiFT Vehicle Retirement Initiative® (SHiFT) is a global enterprise that connects owners and operators of End-of-Life Vehicles (ELV) with environmentally responsible recycling facilities. The program was created to provide a trusted resource for fully retiring ELVs and reducing carbon and greenhouse gas emissions. For more information, visit https://shift4tomorrow.org/.

