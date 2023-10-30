SHiFT Vehicle Retirement Initiative™ to Help Auto Recyclers Boost Environmental Protections by Recycling End-of-Life Cars and Trucks

"By donating a vehicle through SHiFT, consumers not only help eliminate carbon emissions by retiring an ICE vehicle from the road but also ensure a steady supply of quality, ROE parts remain available for drivers who can't yet make the transition to an electric or hybrid vehicle." Post this

"Most gas-powered vehicles are 85-90 percent recyclable, which includes metal materials, tires, fluids, glass, plastic, fabric and rubber components," said Joe Hearn, president and CEO of SHiFT. "By donating a vehicle through SHiFT, consumers not only help eliminate carbon emissions by retiring an ICE vehicle from the road but also ensure a steady supply of quality, ROE parts remain available for drivers who can't yet make the transition to an electric or hybrid vehicle."

As part of this initiative, SHiFT will support the important work of ARTI, a 501c3 which works to train the professional automotive recycling industry. In addition, the vehicle owner may be eligible to receive a tax deduction. Most importantly, by opting into this program, consumers and automotive recyclers are choosing to support the best environmental outcome possible for an end-of-life ICE vehicle.

"SHiFT and its partnership with ARTI is a win-win for consumers, recyclers, and most of all, the environment, " said Jonathan Morrow, president of ARTI. "Automotive recyclers represent the original recycling industry. SHiFT will shine a light on the myriad ways recyclers are committed to reducing carbon emissions."

About SHiFT

SHiFT is a social enterprise committed to helping consumers and companies responsibly recycle vehicles with environmentally responsible protocols from start to finish. The program was created to provide a trusted resource for reducing their carbon footprint.

About ARTI

The Automotive Recycling Training Institute (ARTI) was formed with the purpose to provide the most up-to-date training and educational resources available for the automotive recycling industry. The ARTI researches and collects training materials that are designed not only to train the upcoming workforce of the automotive recycling industry, but also to keep automotive recyclers educated in the most current technology and informed of improved methods of better business practices.

Media Contact

Jeff Lavery, SHiFT, 1 (508) 361-7539, [email protected], https://shift4tomorrow.org/

SOURCE SHiFT