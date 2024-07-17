ShiftCam and Tantor Films Launch TUSK: Revolutionizing the Ad Industry Through High-End Mobile Production

"We have always believed in the transformative power of mobile photography and videography," - Benson Chiu, CEO of ShiftCam Post this

At the center of TUSK's creativity lies a simple yet powerful component: leveraging the capabilities of iPhone technology and ShiftCam lenses to create compelling, professional-grade films. TUSK aims to harness the remarkable potential of these tools and redefine the landscape of commercial productions by showcasing the limitless possibilities afforded by mobile filmmaking.

"With TUSK, we are not only embracing the future of filmmaking but also allowing access to high-quality video content production. We have a shared vision with ShiftCam to empower creators to bring their visions to life in a simpler, more efficient, and affordable manner," said Ingrid Bragemann, TUSK CEO.

The integration of iPhone technology and ShiftCam lenses represents a convergence of hardware, and it signifies a paradigm shift in the film industry. By demonstrating the seamless integration of these tools into professional workflows, TUSK showcases the undeniable potential of mobile devices as versatile filmmaking devices.

"At ShiftCam, we have always believed in the transformative power of mobile photography and videography," said Benson Chiu, CEO of ShiftCam. "Our partnership with Tantor Films on the launch of TUSK represents our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible with mobile technology. Together, we look forward to witnessing the high-quality content filmmakers and production houses are able to achieve for a wider audience."

This partnership represents an innovative approach to filmmaking, inviting and enticing creators to explore new horizons, unencumbered by traditional constraints, to unlock fullest potential.

About ShiftCam:

ShiftCam was founded in 2017 with a mission to reinvent mobile photography, making it even more convenient, compact, and comprehensive. Our aim is to enable a seamless transition between smartphone to professional cameras. We believe the ability to take the perfect photo should be accessible to everyone, not just professionals. With a series of products that enhance mobile photography, now anyone can simply pick up their mobile device and capture precious memories in a creative way.

For more information on SnapGrip Limited Edition and a full line of ShiftCam products, please visit https://shiftcam.com

About Tantor Films:

Our priority is to deliver first-rate content production throughout the region, while promoting everything we believe about our continent, being able to provide the most effective service possible to our clients, be they producers, agencies or the foremost international brands.

Our goal is to provide efficient, high-level professionalism while also creating relationships based on equality and respect. This relationship extends to producers, agencies and clients around the world, but most importantly translates to our crews here in Latin America. We believe service means giving the best possible performance one can, not just in efficiency but in quality of work, providing a rich culture and human experience for all involved, which we also internally call Tantor spirit. Tantor believes in the future, not just the present. We look forward to the developing trends, to the newest technology, and to the crews of tomorrow.

Media Contact

Chris Herbert, ShiftCam, 6144488703, [email protected], www.shiftcam.com

SOURCE ShiftCam