ShiftCam Features Ultimate Portable Studio for Mobile Content Creators at IFA 2024 in Berlin, Germany

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ShiftCam, the leading innovator of award-winning mobile photography and videography accessories for mobile devices, is featuring the new SnapSeries at IFA in Berlin, Germany, September 6-10 2024. The SnapSeries is a more powerful, dynamic set of creative tools that builds on ShiftCam's SnapGrip legacy products. Expanding the snap ecosystem for mobile content creators and professional vloggers, it's the only series where all the products magnetically snap together, allowing effortless set up of an entire system in a snap.

The SnapSeries is powered by MagSafe technology and allows users to quickly and simply set up their gear, so creators can focus more on creating content and less on setup. Each piece is compact, making it easier for content creators to produce content on the go and the tools are incredibly versatile, allowing content creators to be more inventive and creative.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce the next generation of mobile content creation to our customers throughout Europe at IFA 2024," ShiftCam CEO Benson Chiu said. "This journey over the last seven years has allowed us to put powerful tools in the hands of creators and remove the limits and buriers to content creation, no matter where their creativity leads them. The SnapSeries is a truly customizable mobile studio like nothing else creators have seen, and we can't wait to see the possibilities it unfolds."

The SnapSeries ultimate portable studio features SnapGrip Pro with Qi2 magnetic wireless charging. The SnapGrip Pro delivers 15w of power to iPhones, provides 3x faster charging, and up to 58% more battery than the SnapGrip Classic. It offers users a comfortable grip, a USB-C PD 20W output and Bluetooth shutter button for quick photo capture. The SnapGrip Pro is available in two colors – Stone and Midnight.

In addition to the SnapGrip Pro, ShiftCam has reinvented the ring light, creating a SnapStudio Light that is more compact, and more powerful. SnapStudio Light is 38% smaller than a regular ring light, has control buttons to adjust temperature and brightness and delivers 440 lumens output or 600 lumens output when connected to a USB-C power source. SnapStudio Light is also available in two colors, Stone and Midnight. In addition, the SnapSeries offers a SnapPocket Light, for those scenes that need just a little extra light to improve the shot.

Also as part of the SnapSeries, there are three stands in the SnapSeries that provide more versatility and help elevate the user's content; The SnapStand Mini is 8 inches (20 cm) high, portable, durable and allows for multiple shooting angles; the SnapStand Selfie extends from 10 inches - 2.5 ft (25-78 cm) and provides great first-person content capture on the go; and SnapStand Max extends from 1.5 ft – 6 ft (45-180 cm), and features a foldable head and strong magnetic snap.

In all, SnapSeries has 9 interchangeable pieces in the ecosystem that allows creators to customize their set-up and experience for every scene which also includes a SnapShoe accessories mount and the Snap SSD. It's designed to be the only vlogging gear and content creation tools users need to create clear, comprehensive and compelling content for personal, social or professional use.

SnapSeries works with all smartphones, including the latest iPhone 15 series and Samsung Galaxy S23 series. The package includes a magnetic sticker for non MagSafe devices.

About ShiftCam:

ShiftCam was founded in 2017 with a mission to reinvent mobile photography, making it even more convenient, compact, and comprehensive. Our aim is to enable a seamless transition between smartphone to professional cameras. We believe the ability to take the perfect photo should be accessible to everyone, not just professionals. With a series of products that enhance mobile photography, now anyone can simply pick up their mobile device and capture precious memories in a creative way.

