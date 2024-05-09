ShiftCam Introduces Limited Edition SnapGrip Collection

"We make it easy to create professional looking content whether you consider yourself an enthusiast, an influencer, or just want to explore new and creative ways to take pictures," Benson Chiu, CEO Post this

SnapGrip is MagSafe compatible, and now comes in 5 new colors: Canary Yellow, Peach Fuzz, Lilac Haze, Ocean Breeze, and Forest Trek - including SnapLight as part of the combination set. A MagSafe sticker is provided to ensure compatibility with android phones or older iPhone models. The docking feature elevates productivity allowing users to perform a variety of tasks, including content capture, social media content creation, movie enjoyment, video calls, and more, completely hands-free.

"ShiftCam has truly revolutionized the way people approach capturing everyday video and photo opportunities," ShiftCam CEO Benson Chiu said. "We make it easy to create professional looking content whether you consider yourself an enthusiast, an influencer, or just want to explore new and creative ways to take pictures. SnapGrip is the perfect evolution of lifestyle accessories to enhance your experience and the quality of your photos and videos."

SnapGrip is designed with a minimalistic and light-wight frame making it portable and accessible. The wireless shutter button makes it easy to create great content on the move and the base doubles as a Qi wireless battery pack (3200 mAh) which can power a mobile phone during shooting ensuring continued use for daily functions. The SnapGrip pivot system also makes it simple to switch between landscape and portrait.

Accessories round out the enhancements including SnapLight, which helps to eliminate harsh shadows and provides soft, even lighting. The light can point in the direction of the rear camera or flip backward as required for selfies and video streaming and has four levels of brightness to choose from. The combination kit also comes with a convenient carry pouch, a charging cable and magnetic sticker for MagSafe compatibility.

SnapGrip works with all smartphones, including the latest iPhone 15 series and Samsung Galaxy S23 series. The SnapGrip Lite Kit (including SnapGrip and SnapLight) retails for $109.98

ShiftCam was founded in 2017 with a mission to reinvent mobile photography, making it even more convenient, compact, and comprehensive. Our aim is to enable a seamless transition between smartphone to professional cameras. We believe the ability to take the perfect photo should be accessible to everyone, not just professionals. With a series of products that enhance mobile photography, now anyone can simply pick up their mobile device and capture precious memories in a creative way.

For more information on SnapGrip Limited Edition and a full line of ShiftCam products, please visit https://shiftcam.com

