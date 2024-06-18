ShiftCam Launches SnapLight Magnetic Ring Light into Apple Stores and Apple.com

"SnapLight as a stand-alone accessory is truly a simple, minimalistic accessory to enhance your photos or videos, without having to carry or install a professional lighting kit," Benson Chiu, CEO Post this

SnapLight is also bundled as part of the SnapGrip Starter Kit available at Apple.com. SnapGrip is a highly popular portable, compact magnetic grip, dock and wireless charger that transforms most mobile devices into full, more professional photo and video systems.

It features a snap-on mobile battery grip that allows users to shoot on a mobile phone cmfortably, a built-in Bluetooth shutter, wireless power bank, a 180-degree pivot system for landscape or portrait view and a mobile dock that angles at 12.5 degrees. SnapGrip is MagSafe compatible and includes a MagSafe sticker to ensure compatibility with android phones or older iPhone models. The docking feature elevates productivity allowing users to perform a variety of tasks, including content capture, social media content creation, movie enjoyment, video calls, and more, completely hands-free.

"The ShiftCam Snap Systems, including the SnapGrip Starter Kit are game changers for content creators," ShiftCam CEO Benson Chiu said. "SnapLight as a stand-alone accessory is truly a simple, minimalistic accessory to enhance your photos or videos, without having to carry or install a professional lighting kit. We believe everyone should have the ability to take perfectly lit images and enhance their content creation. We're excited to make this line available directly to Apple customers."

SnapLight features a 300mAh integrated battery that lasts up to 2 hours and supports a USB-C to USB-C Cable. The premium accessory is MagSafe compatible and a core part of the SnapGrip ecosystem that includes SnapGrip, SnapLight and SnapPod, which can be used on their own or together in any combination. For more information on these and other accessories from ShiftCam visit http://www.shiftcam.com

About ShiftCam:

ShiftCam was founded in 2017 with a mission to reinvent mobile photography, making it even more convenient, compact, and comprehensive. We believe the ability to take the perfect photo should be accessible to everyone, not just professionals. With a series of products that enhance mobile photography, now anyone can simply pick up their mobile device and capture precious memories in a creative way.

Media Contact

Chris Herbert, ShiftCam, 6144488703, [email protected], www.shiftcam.com

SOURCE ShiftCam