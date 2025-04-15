Shifting Frontiers: Navigating the Evolution of Cell and Gene Therapies from Oncology to Autoimmune Studies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The application of CGTs offers a promising new frontier for restoring immune tolerance and achieving long-term remission; however, the unique challenges such as disease complexity, immune system risks, scalability and cost considerations must be carefully navigated. Post this

With over 80 recognized autoimmune diseases affecting millions globally, existing treatments rely on symptom management rather than curative approaches. The application of CGTs offers a promising new frontier for restoring immune tolerance and achieving long-term remission; however, the unique challenges such as disease complexity, immune system risks, scalability and cost considerations must be carefully navigated.

The successful implementation of CGTs for autoimmune diseases requires an approach that integrates expertise in immunology, genetic and cellular engineering and regulatory compliance for living therapies. Patient-physician engagement and education are also critical for adoption and accessibility.

This webinar will explore the key drivers behind the transition from oncology to autoimmune and the essential considerations needed to advance CGTs in autoimmune disease treatment. Through case studies and industry insights, this webinar will provide a comprehensive overview of the shift in clinical research priorities and the future of CGTs in autoimmune disease treatment.

Register for this webinar to explore the exciting evolution in regenerative medicine and immunotherapy.

Join experts from Allucent, Desmond Cabrera, Vice President, Global Head, Cell and Gene Therapy; Dr. Brian Abbott, MD, Executive Medical Director, Therapeutic Area Medical Lead, Oncology/Hematology; and Stephanie Stempf, Project Director, Global Project Leadership, Clinical Project Management, for the live webinar on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Shifting Frontiers: Navigating the Evolution of Cell and Gene Therapies from Oncology to Autoimmune Studies.

